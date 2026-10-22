Phu Quoc Flights Double but Hotel Beds Lag, Making Booking Timing Decisive

For travelers departing from Vladivostok, the 2026/2027 winter season brings a shift in accessibility to Phu Quoc. Where flights previously operated every 11 days, VietJet Air has introduced two separate flight chains, each running every 9 to 10 days. According to Alexander Ryazanov, head of Capital Tour, this flight program launched nearly a month earlier than the 2025/26 season, signaling a distinct push toward the Vietnamese island while other international routes remain stagnant in volume.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Hanoi, Vietnam

This increase in air capacity mirrors a broader trend; Anex reported a 25% increase in its overall Vietnam program compared to last winter, with Phu Quoc serving as the primary driver, seeing its flight frequency more than double. However, this growth reveals a critical trade-off: while getting to the island has become easier, staying on it has not. The flight frequency has outpaced the growth of the island's hotel inventory.

The Gap Between Aviation and Accommodation

The reality of Phu Quoc is that a plane ticket is no longer a guaranteed vacation. The limited room fund on the island creates a bottleneck where air seats are available, but hotel beds are not. This disconnect was evident last season, with reports from industry sources indicating that hotel availability for January dates was exhausted as early as October, despite multiple booking attempts.

For the traveler, this means the decision to visit Phu Quoc now hinges less on the flight schedule and more on the timing of the hotel booking. Without a confirmed room, the increased frequency of flights becomes a moot point, turning the trip into a lottery of availability.

Stable Alternatives

For those who find Phu Quoc overbooked, the regional travel landscape offers more predictable, if less dynamic, alternatives. Aeroflot continues to maintain steady routes to Nha Trang and Sanya on Hainan island. Similarly, Phuket and Pattaya remain accessible via Aeroflot (through Biblio-Globus) or S7 Airlines (through Fun&Sun, with a stop in Bangkok). While these destinations lack the aggressive growth in flight frequency seen with Phu Quoc, they offer a level of stability in accommodation and transport that currently outweighs the island's high-frequency, high-risk appeal.