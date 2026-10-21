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Altai State University expeditions reveal social hierarchies of Eurasian nomads

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During the 2026 summer field season, archaeologists from Altai State University (AltSU) conducted five expeditions across the Altai Territory, the Altai Republic, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The researchers tracked the material remains of nomadic populations from the Bronze Age through the early Middle Ages, mapping the shared cultural codes, burial rites, and military traditions that linked these vast Eurasian territories.

Excavations of ancient cremation
Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain
Excavations of ancient cremation

In the Altai Territory, work centered on the Sentelek village tract, home to the region's only known elite Scythian burial mound. While the site had been looted in antiquity, the team recovered fragments of gold foil likely used to decorate the clothing or headgear of a high-ranking individual. Other finds included horse bones and ceramic shards, the latter of which were later reconstructed in the laboratory.

In the Chemalsky and Ust-Koksinsky districts of the Altai Republic, researchers examined sites from the First Turkic Khaganate (6th-7th centuries AD). At the Katanda-1 site, the team studied paired Turkic enclosures with stelae. Inside these structures, they found evidence of a trizna-a specific, elaborate funeral feast and memorial rite that differs in scale and purpose from simpler, single-enclosure burials.

In the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, on the right bank of the Irtysh River, the focus shifted to the material conditions of early medieval warfare. At the Balpyk site, earth burials revealed the presence of professional warriors. The inventory included a rare battle axe, iron arrowheads, and components of chainmail and protective armor. The recovery of iron stirrups and bridle elements, alongside belt fittings, provides a concrete look at the equipment used by the military class of the period. Additionally, the team studied the superstructure of burial mounds from the Andronovo culture of the Middle Bronze Age to better understand early funerary architecture.

In the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, researchers focused on stone statues and Turkic enclosures in the Juku River valley. The team employed photogrammetry to create precise 3D digital models of these objects, ensuring a record of the monuments remains if the physical structures deteriorate. This digital documentation extended to seven sculptures housed in the museum of the Burana Tower complex.

By correlating these disparate finds-gold foil in Altai, battle axes in Kazakhstan, and digital models in Kyrgyzstan-the researchers are moving beyond the cataloging of objects toward a reconstruction of social processes. These material markers allow for a clearer mapping of migration routes, trade networks, and the hierarchical structures that governed nomadic societies across Eurasia.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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