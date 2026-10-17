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Thailand Allows Customs to Open Luggage Without Consent if Scans Flag Suspicious Items

Society

Starting October 16, travelers departing from Thailand will face a shift in how their checked luggage is handled. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has updated security protocols to allow airport officials to open and inspect suitcases without the passenger's prior consent, aligning national standards with international aviation security mandates.

Сотрудник службы безопасности в аэропорту
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Сотрудник службы безопасности в аэропорту

When a suitcase is opened

The measure is not a blanket search of all luggage, but a targeted intervention triggered by technology. Security personnel are authorized to open a bag only when scanning equipment detects a suspicious item, a prohibited object, or an object that requires manual identification. Passengers should be aware that high-capacity batteries, dense organic materials, or unusually shaped metal objects are the most likely triggers for a detailed physical inspection.

The inspection process

To prevent theft or accidental damage, the CAAT has established a strict chain of custody for the inspection process. Checks are conducted in designated secure zones under constant video surveillance, rather than at open check-in counters. Every step is documented: officials must photograph any flagged items and log the specific employee responsible for the search. This documentation serves as a formal record should a traveler need to file a claim regarding the condition of their belongings upon arrival.

What to expect at baggage claim

If a suitcase was opened for inspection, the passenger will find an official notification slip inside the luggage. This mirrors the standard practice already used in major hubs across the United States and China. The presence of this notice indicates that the bag underwent a standard security procedure under the updated law and is not necessarily an indication of a legal violation.

For those planning a trip, this means the integrity of protective luggage wraps or locks may be compromised for security reasons. To minimize delays and the likelihood of an inspection, travelers are advised to organize their belongings clearly, avoiding the dense packing of items that could appear ambiguous on an X-ray scanner.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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