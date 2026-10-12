Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists

Germany's Finance Minister, Lars Klingbeil, finds himself embroiled in a controversy over the significant expenditure of public funds on his personal image, specifically for photographers and makeup artists. Between May 2025 and September 24, 2026, his ministry allocated a staggering €187,691 for these services. The details of this spending came to light following a parliamentary inquiry initiated by Hauke Fingers, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lionel Allorge, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ 500 Euro notes

Lavish Spending on Image

According to reports from Tichys Einblick, the lion's share of the funds, approximately €165,000, was directed towards external photographers. An additional €22,700 was spent on makeup artists and stylists. This amounts to an average monthly expenditure of around €11,000. Notably, the federal government already employs its own official photographers, raising questions about the necessity of these additional, costly external hires.

The Ministry of Finance has defended these expenses, citing the need for professional lighting and staging at public events. They claim a framework agreement is in place with a photography agency, through which makeup and styling services are procured as needed. However, the ministry has failed to provide a comparative cost analysis between utilizing in-house staff and engaging external specialists. This lack of transparency fuels the opposition's outrage.

Opposition Condemns 'Double Standards'

The political fallout has been swift, with opposition figures condemning Klingbeil's actions. Hauke Fingers accused the finance minister of hypocrisy, pointing out the apparent contradiction between urging the nation toward fiscal austerity while simultaneously authorizing substantial spending on his own public appearance. NIUS has reported on the opposition's strong reaction to these revelations.

The central question remains: Is this expenditure a misuse of public funds? German budgetary practices are governed by the Federal Budget Code. Paragraph 7 mandates economy and efficiency in spending, while Paragraph 55 outlines the rules for public procurement. The cost of contracted services must be justified and agreed upon by the ministry, rather than being dictated by the personal preferences of the minister.

Oversight of such expenditures falls to the parliament, the ministry's internal budget departments, and the Federal Court of Auditors. The latter is empowered to scrutinize whether the expenses were both necessary and economically justifiable. Engaging external photographers is not inherently illegal, but a thorough assessment of Klingbeil's spending requires details on the scope of work performed, the number of events covered, the specific contract terms, and the reasons why internal resources were deemed insufficient.

Precedent and Lingering Questions

Currently, there is no indication of any criminal investigations being launched or the expenditures being officially declared unlawful. However, this situation echoes a previous scandal involving former Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, whose own expenses for makeup artists also drew considerable public criticism.

The core issue transcends whether a minister should present a polished image in photographs. The critical question is the proportionality and justification of using taxpayer money for such purposes, particularly when the head of the very ministry responsible for fiscal prudence advocates for nationwide savings.