How a Ritual Purified the New 'Five Ethnoses' Trail in the High Arctic

In the rugged foothills of the Putorana Plateau, a new conservation effort is reshaping how visitors encounter one of the region's most fragile ecosystems. The trail to the Olor Waterfall, now officially designated as the "Five Ethnoses" eco-path, represents a strategic shift from unrestricted tourism to managed ecological stewardship in the high Arctic. This infrastructure is not merely a convenience; it is a necessary intervention to protect a landscape where plant regeneration can take decades to recover from a single footpath.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Vitaly Repin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Lake Lama, Putorana Plateau, Russia

Managing the Weight of Popularity

Over the past few years, the Olor Waterfall has seen a significant surge in visitor numbers, increasing by several factors. In the specific conditions of the northern taiga and tundra, this influx created a tangible problem: the rapid physical degradation of the soil. Spontaneous trails, campfires, and accumulated waste began to strip the vegetation cover, which is exceptionally slow to re-establish. To halt this degradation, authorities restricted access to the waterfall, channeling all visitor traffic into a defined, equipped corridor. This decision prioritizes the long-term viability of the ecosystem over the immediate convenience of off-trail exploration.

The new infrastructure is designed to serve a dual purpose: navigating the terrain and contextualizing the cultural history of the land. Along the route, visitors encounter a series of wooden sculptures carved with traditional ornaments. These artistic elements represent the five indigenous peoples of the Taymyr Peninsula: the Dolgan, Nganasan, Enets, Nenets, and Evenk. By integrating these cultural markers into the path, the trail moves beyond simple nature viewing to offer a documented connection to the region's human history. The route is further equipped with a navigation system, informational displays, and an audio guide to support this interpretive layer.

Cultural Ritual and Future Expansion

The establishment of the trail was marked by a significant cultural act: the Dolgan ritual of "alastyri." During this ceremony, the wooden sculptures were purified with the smoke of juniper and bayberry, symbolically integrating the new man-made structures into the spiritual and physical landscape of the area. This gesture underscores the project's aim to respect and reflect the indigenous presence in the region, rather than treating the land as an empty wilderness for outside consumption.

Supported by the Presidential Nature Fund, the "Five Ethnoses" trail is intended to serve as a technical and organizational model for future developments. The project provides a blueprint for establishing similar eco-trails along the Haralakh Ridge, aiming to balance increasing tourist interest with the strict environmental constraints of the Putorana Plateau's delicate subarctic environment. This approach ensures that the growth of tourism does not come at the cost of the unique biological and cultural heritage of the area.