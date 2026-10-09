Boeing considers new safeguards after cockpit dispute raises safety concerns

Boeing is planning to implement new safety systems designed to mitigate the risk of intentional or accidental aircraft crashes. According to the Wall Street Journal, the push to resume these developments follows a recent incident involving a flydubai flight, where a conflict in the cockpit nearly led to a catastrophe.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Марк Ульянов is licensed under Все права защищены History of Flydubai: pilot and threat

Boeing leadership has acknowledged that crew actions intended to deliberately crash a vessel remain one of the most significant threats to commercial aviation. Consequently, this factor will now be treated as a critical risk during the design process for next-generation aircraft.

The concept of protecting a plane from its own pilots is not new to Boeing's engineers. Back in 2006, the company patented a remote autopilot control technology. The system was intended to allow ground-based operators to take over control of a liner during an onboard emergency to ensure a safe landing.

However, several technical and ethical hurdles have prevented this system from being implemented in serial civilian aircraft to date. Key concerns include the risk of cyber-attacks, as a remote access channel could potentially be hijacked by hackers, as well as legal disputes regarding the regulations and authority required to remove pilots from control. Furthermore, eliminating the human factor from the cockpit requires a fundamental shift in flight philosophy.

The catalyst for renewing these discussions was an incident on September 30. A flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after an onboard emergency was declared.

Reports and confirmation from the carrier indicate that a physical fight broke out between the two pilots during the flight. One crew member reportedly injured their colleague and attempted to provoke a crash. While a tragedy was avoided, the event highlighted the vulnerability of modern control systems when faced with the unstable psycho-emotional state of flight crews.

For travelers, the future implementation of such systems could mean an increase in overall safety. However, industry experts suggest that Boeing must find a balance between automated control and the protection of onboard systems from external interference.