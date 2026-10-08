Gosha Rubchinskiy denies allegations as questions resurface over his past

Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy has categorically denied allegations of sexualized violence made by a former participant in one of his fashion shows. The designer’s representatives have called the accusations serious but said any conclusions should be based on verified facts and evidence.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Christoph2109, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Coat hangers

The allegations were made publicly by Vasily Eremin, now 23, who said that an alleged incident involving Rubchinskiy took place when he was 15. Eremin described the experience as traumatic and said he had decided to speak publicly about it years later because, according to him, he continued to hear accounts of similar behavior involving young people around the designer.

Rubchinskiy’s press team has rejected the allegations in unequivocal terms.

“Gosha Rubchinskiy categorically denies the allegations published against him. We understand the seriousness of the statements concerning violence. They require careful verification, and conclusions should be based on facts and evidence,”

The designer’s representatives also said that the work and coordination of models at his shows was handled by professional agencies, for which the safety of participants was a mandatory requirement. They added that the available materials had been passed to lawyers to assess the situation and determine possible further steps to protect Rubchinskiy’s honor, dignity and professional reputation.

Who is Gosha Rubchinskiy?

At 42, Rubchinskiy is one of the most internationally recognized Russian fashion designers of his generation. Born in Moscow in 1984, he emerged in the late 2000s with a distinctly Russian approach to streetwear that combined post-Soviet imagery, youth culture, skateboarding and elements of the visual language of everyday life in Russia.

His eponymous label was launched in 2008, and his early collections quickly attracted attention outside Russia. Rubchinskiy became particularly known for oversized sweatshirts and T-shirts, sportswear-inspired silhouettes, Cyrillic lettering, references to Soviet and post-Soviet culture, and a visual aesthetic drawn from Russian street life rather than traditional luxury fashion.

His breakthrough in the international fashion industry came through his relationship with Comme des Garçons and its influential founder Rei Kawakubo. From 2012, Comme des Garçons became closely involved in the production, distribution and marketing of the Rubchinskiy brand, while his collections were sold through Dover Street Market, the influential retail network associated with the Japanese fashion house.

Rubchinskiy’s appeal went well beyond conventional fashion circles. His clothes became associated with a generation of young creatives and gained visibility through celebrities and musicians. His post-Soviet aesthetic helped turn elements of Russian youth culture into an internationally recognizable fashion language.

He also became connected with some of the most prominent names in contemporary culture. Kanye West, now known as Ye, was among the figures who took an interest in Rubchinskiy’s work. Rubchinskiy later became head designer of West’s Yeezy brand from late 2023 until early 2025.

After stepping away from Yeezy, Rubchinskiy relaunched his own label. In June 2026, he presented a new collection in Moscow, continuing to draw on Russian avant-garde references while incorporating elements of Japanese culture and early 20th-century art. The show attracted numerous prominent figures from Russian entertainment and fashion, including Ksenia Sobchak, Glukoza, Yegor Kreed and Evelina Khromchenko.

New allegations and an earlier controversy

Eremin published his allegations on social media and said that he had recognized almost immediately that the alleged encounter was deeply wrong and traumatic. He also published screenshots of conversations with other people in which correspondents recounted what they said they had heard from acquaintances about Rubchinskiy’s alleged behavior toward young participants backstage at one of his shows.

The screenshots do not, by themselves, establish the truth of the allegations. Much of the material consists of accounts relayed between people rather than firsthand testimony, making the distinction between documented evidence and hearsay particularly important.

This is also not the first time Rubchinskiy has faced allegations concerning his interactions with a minor. In 2018, 16-year-old Jan Silfverling published screenshots of an online conversation with the designer and alleged that Rubchinskiy had asked him to send intimate photographs.

Rubchinskiy’s team denied wrongdoing at the time. The designer’s representatives said the conversation had taken place in the context of casting for a lookbook and that Silfverling had been considered as a potential model. They also disputed the authenticity or completeness of the published screenshots.

The 2018 controversy generated significant international attention and calls for a boycott of the designer. Nevertheless, Rubchinskiy remained active in the fashion and cultural worlds. His reputation among influential fashion figures also survived the controversy, and his return to the public stage in Russia has demonstrated that he continues to have a substantial audience.

What comes next for Rubchinskiy?

The latest allegations come at a particularly visible moment in Rubchinskiy’s career. After several years away from the center of the international fashion industry, he has rebuilt his own label and returned to presenting collections in Moscow.

That makes the current controversy different from the episode in 2018. Rubchinskiy is once again actively promoting his own brand, while his name remains closely associated with a distinctive fashion movement that influenced streetwear far beyond Russia.

For now, however, the central issue is the conflicting accounts. Eremin has made serious allegations concerning an incident that he says occurred when he was a minor. Rubchinskiy categorically denies them, and his representatives have called for the accusations to be assessed through facts and evidence.

Until the available material is independently verified, the allegations should remain described as allegations rather than established facts. What is already clear is that the controversy has reopened questions that first emerged around Rubchinskiy eight years ago, just as the designer is attempting to establish a new chapter in his career.