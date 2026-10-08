87-year-old's tragic eviction: Spain's housing crisis claims another life

The death of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, who had become a potent symbol of Spain's housing crisis, has reignited widespread protests, bringing the deeply entrenched issues of housing affordability and property rights into sharp focus. Abascal passed away in a Madrid hospital just two weeks after being evicted from the apartment she had called home for 71 years.

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A Life Displaced

Maricarmen Abascal had lived in Madrid's Retiro district since 1956, initially under an old rental agreement. Upon the passing of her parents, the right to this tenancy was twice transferred to her through subrogation, a legal mechanism allowing a new party to assume the rights of a previous one. However, the property's new owner pursued legal action to terminate the outdated contract. Spanish media reported that Abascal was paying approximately €500 per month, while the owner demanded up to €2,650 for her continued tenancy. Ultimately, Spain's Supreme Court upheld the owner's right to reclaim the property.

Eviction and a Fleeting Agreement

On September 23rd, Maricarmen Abascal was forcibly evicted on the fourth attempt. Hundreds of individuals gathered to protest the court's order, attempting to prevent the eviction. Abascal herself was carried out of her home on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. Later, through the mediation of the municipality, a temporary agreement was reached: she was permitted to return to her apartment for eight years, with rent capped at no more than 30% of her income. Tragically, she never had the chance to return home.

A Widespread Crisis

Abascal's case resonated deeply because it reflects a much larger, pervasive problem. In Madrid alone, an average of three evictions are carried out daily. Rental prices in Spain have surged by an additional 5.6% over the past year, with a one-bedroom apartment now costing an average of approximately €984 per month. According to Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE), a staggering 67% of Spaniards who have sought housing but were unable to secure it cite prohibitively high prices as the primary obstacle.

The Counter-Fear: Squatters

Against this backdrop, property owners harbor a contrasting fear: that of "okupas," individuals who illegally occupy vacant properties. Contrary to a common misconception, simply leaving a property vacant for a holiday does not mean it is irrevocably lost to squatters. Spanish law distinguishes between an unlawful invasion of an occupied dwelling—including second homes—and the occupation of an empty, unattended property. In cases of invasion, law enforcement can intervene much more swiftly. Furthermore, legislation enacted from 2025 onwards is intended to expedite the legal process for certain cases of illegal occupation.

Two Sides of the Housing Conflict

Spain is thus caught in the crossfire of two distinct but interconnected housing conflicts. Tenants face the perpetual anxiety of losing their homes due to escalating costs, while property owners grapple with the threat of losing control over their assets to unauthorized occupants. Maricarmen Abascal's tragic eviction and subsequent death have lent a human face to the plight of tenants. Her eviction galvanized hundreds to take to the streets, and her death has injected renewed momentum into the protest movement. The slogan "We are all Maricarmen" has transformed from a tribute to one elderly woman into a powerful indictment of Spain's current housing market model.