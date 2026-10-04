Rat Fever Alert: Thailand Floods Triggered Alarming Outbreak

Russian tourists and volunteers currently in the flooded regions of Thailand have been warned of a leptospirosis outbreak, commonly referred to as "rat fever." The situation is most critical in the city of Rayong, where heavy rainfall has left residential quarters submerged.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Tropical country flooded

The Thai Ministry of Health has officially confirmed that stagnant water in flooded areas is contaminated with leptospira bacteria. The infection can enter the body through damaged skin or mucous membranes upon contact with contaminated soil or water.

The primary risk groups include volunteers assisting with debris removal and cleanup, tourists navigating flooded streets, and local residents whose homes have been affected by the flooding. Since September 29, the first groups of Russian volunteers have traveled from Pattaya to Rayong; preliminary estimates suggest that hundreds of Russian citizens may be located within the disaster zone.

The severity of the disease is a significant concern, with 46 fatalities recorded in the country to date. Leptospirosis affects the kidneys, liver, and nervous system. Health officials advise immediate medical attention if symptoms appear, including high fever, muscle pain, or jaundice.

Travelers in Thailand are advised to avoid swimming in freshwater bodies following rains and to refrain from walking barefoot through puddles. The use of high rubber boots is recommended when crossing flooded areas.