Vietnam's Imperial Secrets: Hidden Caves and Coastal Trains Revealed

While Vietnam is often associated with beach resorts, the northern and central regions offer a distinct travel experience focused on imperial history, geological wonders, and scenic transport. A comprehensive route spanning Hanoi, Dong Hoi, Hue, and Da Nang provides a blend of UNESCO World Heritage sites and colonial-era charm.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Hanoi, Vietnam

Logistics and Arrival

Travelers from Moscow can fly directly to Hanoi via Vietnam Airlines, utilizing Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner or Airbus A350-900 aircraft for the eight-hour journey. For those continuing to central Vietnam (such as Dong Hoi), the transfer between international terminal T2 and domestic terminal T1 is streamlined with free shuttle services taking approximately five minutes.

Regarding entry requirements, Vietnam is testing a Preliminary Online Registration (PAI) system. While QR codes are not always mandatory, completing the form can expedite border crossing. Currency exchange is available at the airport, with rates around 25,500 dong per US dollar.

Scenic Transport: The Heritage Train

For a picturesque transition between Hue and Da Nang, the Heritage Train offers a 3.5-hour journey along the coast. The train combines retro-style carriages with modern automation, featuring robots that distribute drinks along the aisles. Tickets cost approximately 400,000 dong (~1,300 rubles). Passengers traveling from Hue to Da Nang are advised to choose seats on the left side for the best ocean views.

Exploring Caves and Imperial History

In Quang Binh province, the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is a primary destination, home to the massive "Paradise Cave" with ceilings reaching 100 meters. Visitors should be prepared for physical exertion, as the route involves climbing mountains and descending stairs. The cave's natural coolness provides a respite from the tropical heat.

Paradise Cave Pricing:

Standard 1 km route: 250,000 dong (~800 rubles) for adults; children's tickets are half price.

Professional 7 km trekking (including unlit sections): 2 million dong (~7,000 rubles).

In the former capital of Hue, the Imperial Citadel is a must-visit. The Kien Trung Palace recently underwent restoration in 2024, featuring a facade decorated with colorful porcelain mosaics. Entry to the complex costs 200,000 dong. Visitors can also attend the Royal Theater to see traditional performances, such as the "Tiger Dance," which symbolizes prosperity.

Da Nang's High-Altitude Attractions

The Ba Na Hills complex in Da Nang is accessible via cable car and features the iconic Golden Bridge, held up by giant stone hands, and a medieval-style French village.

Ba Na Hills Pricing:

Standard ticket (includes lunch): 1.25 million dong (~4,000 rubles).

VIP pass (priority access): an additional 300,000 dong (~1,000 rubles).

Halong Bay and Historical Ties

A typical northern itinerary concludes with a cruise through Halong Bay. Eight-hour programs on five-star liners typically include the Surprise Cave and Ti Top Island. The island is named after Soviet cosmonaut German Titov, who visited in 1962. A viewing platform at the island's summit is accessible via a 400-step climb.

Practical Tips

To enhance the experience, experts suggest hiring licensed Russian-speaking guides through the "National Club of Russian-speaking Guides." Given the unpredictable tropical weather, travelers should always carry a raincoat and an ample supply of water during treks.