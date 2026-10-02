Vladivostok to Phu Quoc Direct: Winter Escape Becomes Reality for Russian Tourists

Travelers from the Russian Far East now have a streamlined option for a winter escape to Vietnam. Charter flight programs have been relaunched connecting Vladivostok directly to the resort island of Phu Quoc, providing a more comfortable alternative to multi-stop itineraries for the duration of the winter season.
The journey from Vladivostok to the tropical coast takes approximately 8 hours and 35 minutes. While the flight includes a technical stop in Hanoi, passengers remain on board for the duration of the roughly 30-minute pause. According to reports from vostokmedia. com, regional travel agencies are already offering package tours, with standard stays typically ranging from 9 to 10 nights.
Located in the Gulf of Thailand, Phu Quoc is Vietnam's largest island and is noted for its balanced infrastructure. The destination caters to different traveler preferences, offering a choice between high-service, lively beaches and secluded lagoons with pristine sands. For those seeking active recreation, the surrounding archipelago of over twenty small islands provides opportunities for snorkeling and deep-sea diving.
Beyond the main island, visitors can take boat excursions to explore the scenery of the South China Sea. The combination of modern hotel complexes and preserved nature makes the island a viable option for both individual travelers and families.
The early launch of this flight program reflects a growing demand for Asian destinations among Russian tourists. Tourism expert Dmitry Lavrentiev told Pravda. Ru that the resumption of flights to Phu Quoc is a significant market signal, confirming a high level of interest from Far East residents in quality beach holidays during the winter months.
Industry specialists note that stabilized air communication allows tour operators to be more flexible with flight schedules and pricing. The current flight base is designed to accommodate vacationers through the spring.
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