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November Beach Vacations: Maldives, Zanzibar, and Seychelles

Society

Planning a beach getaway in November often feels like a luxury reserved for those with unlimited budgets. However, a comparison of flights and accommodation reveals that the Maldives, Zanzibar, and the Seychelles are highly competitive. While the Maldives often appear as the most affordable entry point—potentially costing about $500 less than the others—the final cost is heavily dictated by local logistics and hidden fees.

Autumn trips to the sea
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Autumn trips to the sea

Flight Logistics and Airfare

Airfare typically consumes up to half of a traveler's budget. For those heading to the Maldives, connecting flights are the most economical choice; direct flights from Moscow to Malé take 9 hours but cost approximately $300 more. Travelers should also note that adding 23 kg of luggage significantly increases the price.

The Seychelles offer a similar pricing structure, with the cheapest options usually involving a layover in Abu Dhabi. Direct flights to Mahé are restricted to Wednesdays and Saturdays, which creates rigid planning constraints: if a trip is not exactly seven or fourteen days long, securing a direct return flight is impossible.

Zanzibar generally offers the lowest prices for flights with short layovers. However, direct charters are unstable; it is common to find direct flights for only one leg of the journey, requiring a connection for the return. Travelers planning winter trips should verify current flight schedules, as carriers frequently pause operations.

Accommodation and Dining Formats

While the Maldives lead in lowest starting prices, followed by Zanzibar and then the Seychelles, the actual experience differs by destination:

  • Maldives: Budget prices are only possible by staying in guesthouses on local islands like Thoddoo or Dhigurah. These are residential settlements with local shops and cafes, not private resorts. Visitors must adhere to local customs, as swimwear is permitted only on designated "bikini beaches." Opting for a private resort hotel increases the cost by at least $1,250.
  • Zanzibar: This destination offers traditional beach hotels with standard meal plans.
  • Seychelles: The infrastructure favors independent travelers. Villas and apartments with kitchens are common, which serves as a strategic way to save money, as hotel restaurant dining here is the most expensive of the three destinations.

Entry Fees and Border Taxes

Visa and entry requirements can significantly alter the final budget:

  • Maldives: No visa is required; a free 90-day stamp is provided upon arrival.
  • Seychelles: A paid electronic authorization is required. Due to potential credit card issues, paying for this upon arrival can double the cost.
  • Zanzibar: This is the most expensive entry point. Travelers must pay for both a visa and mandatory local insurance, which is checked before boarding the plane. For a family of two, this adds approximately $200 to the trip.

Hidden Transport Costs

Transport from the airport varies wildly. In Zanzibar and the Seychelles, the journey to the hotel is a standard taxi or car transfer. In the Maldives, however, logistics are complex. Local islands are reachable via affordable public ferries or speedboats. However, reaching a remote resort can cost between $300 and $900 per person via speedboat or seaplane. Because seaplanes only operate during daylight hours, late arrivals in Malé necessitate an additional overnight stay at an airport hotel.

In the Seychelles, travelers should budget for inter-island transport. A one-hour ferry between Mahé and Praslin allows for a more diverse itinerary but increases overall spending.

Final Verdict on Value

The most genuine economy is found in the Maldives if staying on local islands, thanks to the absence of visa fees and Asian-style pricing in local cafes. Conversely, "last-minute" deals for Maldivian resorts can be deceptive, as mandatory expensive transfers and exclusive on-island dining can make the trip more costly than a visit to the Seychelles.

Zanzibar is attractive for airfare but expensive at the border. The Seychelles offer the most transparent pricing: there are no hidden taxes, and the ability to self-cater and book direct round-trip flights allows for precise budget control.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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