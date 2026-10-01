Wild elephant attack on tourist in Sri Lanka highlights risks of open transport

A Russian tourist was injured in Sri Lanka after a wild elephant attacked her tuk-tuk. The animal blocked the vehicle's path and attempted to seize the passenger's backpack, which contained fruit, money, and documents.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by calflier001, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Sri Lanka

The woman tried to hold onto her belongings, but the elephant grabbed her and threw her to the ground. According to Rosgosstrakh insurance company, the victim suffered injuries to her arm, back, and eye. Her current medical condition has not been disclosed.

Incidents involving wild animals are appearing more frequently in urban areas as well. Recently in Warsaw, a local woman was attacked by a wild boar while walking her dog. The animal knocked her onto a concrete curb, resulting in a displaced pelvic fracture requiring long-term rehabilitation.

Travelers in wildlife zones should follow these practical safety measures:

Avoid keeping open food or fruit in accessible areas, as scents attract large animals.

Do not attempt to retrieve or hold onto belongings if an animal becomes aggressive.

Avoid sudden movements and shouting, which can trigger an attack.

When using open transport like tuk-tuks, store valuables in inner clothing pockets or deep inside bags.