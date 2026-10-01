Wild elephant attack on tourist in Sri Lanka highlights risks of open transport

A Russian tourist was injured in Sri Lanka after a wild elephant attacked her tuk-tuk. The animal blocked the vehicle's path and attempted to seize the passenger's backpack, which contained fruit, money, and documents.
The woman tried to hold onto her belongings, but the elephant grabbed her and threw her to the ground. According to Rosgosstrakh insurance company, the victim suffered injuries to her arm, back, and eye. Her current medical condition has not been disclosed.
Incidents involving wild animals are appearing more frequently in urban areas as well. Recently in Warsaw, a local woman was attacked by a wild boar while walking her dog. The animal knocked her onto a concrete curb, resulting in a displaced pelvic fracture requiring long-term rehabilitation.
Travelers in wildlife zones should follow these practical safety measures:
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