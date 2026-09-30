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Bangkok flooding causes severe traffic jams and airport transit delays

Society

Heavy rainfall in Bangkok and surrounding provinces has caused widespread flooding, affecting approximately 700,000 people. While all 50 districts of the capital are officially designated as disaster zones, Suvarnabhumi Airport remains operational, continuing to handle arriving and departing flights.

Bangkok
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ninara from Helsinki, Finland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Bangkok

Transport and Airport Access

The Russian Union of Tour Industry (RST) reports no critical flight schedule disruptions. However, ground transportation in and around Bangkok is severely hampered. Major roads connecting tourist hubs to the international terminal are partially submerged, leading to extensive traffic jams. Travelers should expect transfers to take two to three times longer than usual.

Travel agent Anastasia Krylova warns that the road to the gate is now a high-risk zone. She notes that passengers should leave early to avoid missing flights, as weather-related delays are often classified as force majeure, making ticket refunds difficult.

Emergency Measures and Public Services

City services are using pumping stations and sluices to drain water from eastern districts. To reduce traffic and allow emergency equipment to operate, the government declared September 28 and 29 as special holidays in Bangkok and the provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.

Visitors should be aware that some government offices may be closed during this period, which could impact visa extensions or other administrative tasks. Safety expert Roman Larin cautions against unpredictability on the roads, noting that deep puddles can form quickly. He specifically warns scooter renters that falling into contaminated floodwater poses risks of injury and infection.

Conditions at Resorts

The weather has also impacted Pattaya, where heavy runoff has damaged parts of the coastline and washed debris and waste onto the beaches, making swimming uncomfortable. While Thailand's infrastructure is generally resilient, restoration will take time.

Market analyst Ilya Rodenko suggests that tourists with pre-paid trips should verify the current state of their hotels. He points out that unless a property is physically uninhabitable, weather risks typically fall on the traveler rather than the operator.

Practical Travel Guidance

  • Airport Transit: Leave for the airport at least 5-6 hours before departure. Use the Airport Rail Link to bypass road flooding.
  • Beach Conditions: In affected areas like Pattaya, prioritize hotels with pools or consider visiting islands.
  • Administrative Tasks: Check the operating hours of banks and government offices during special holidays.
  • Health Safety: Avoid wading through floodwaters and use antiseptics.
  • Excursions: Avoid trips to the River Kwai or mountainous regions due to the risk of flash floods and landslides.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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