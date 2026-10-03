How to use a long layover to visit Manhattan between EWR and JFK

When your travel plans include a layover of five to six hours between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), a common frustration arises: the choice between costly ride-share services and time-consuming, multi-stage transfers. However, this layover presents a unique opportunity. Instead of viewing it as a logistical burden, consider it a chance for a whirlwind tour of Manhattan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Schwen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ NYC Empire State Building

The Manhattan Transit Strategy: EWR to JFK

For travelers seeking to bypass the steep fares of services like Uber or Lyft, navigating through the heart of New York City offers a pragmatic, albeit energetic, alternative. This method requires efficient use of public transportation:

Newark to Midtown Manhattan: Begin by taking the AirTrain from your terminal at EWR to the Newark Penn Station. From there, board an NJ Transit train bound for New York Penn Station. This rail option is both quicker and more economical than arranging a taxi or ride-share for this leg of the journey. Manhattan Sightseeing: Upon arrival at New York Penn Station, you are strategically positioned in Midtown Manhattan. Famous landmarks like the Empire State Building and Times Square (located at the intersection of 42nd Street, Broadway, and 7th Avenue) are within walking distance. This allows for a brief, yet iconic, introduction to New York's vibrant cityscape and its renowned neon-lit attractions. Manhattan to JFK: After your brief exploration, return to New York Penn Station. From this station, take the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) eastward to Jamaica Station in Queens. At Jamaica Station, connect with the AirTrain, which provides direct access to all JFK terminals.

Essential Travel Considerations

Embarking on this urban transit adventure requires careful planning and is best suited for specific travel scenarios:

Luggage and Time Constraints: This route is strongly advised only for travelers carrying minimal luggage, such as a backpack or a small carry-on. Attempting this with larger, heavier bags will render the itinerary impractical and strenuous. Furthermore, a minimum layover of five hours is essential to allow adequate time for travel and sightseeing without risking missed flights.

This route is strongly advised only for travelers carrying minimal luggage, such as a backpack or a small carry-on. Attempting this with larger, heavier bags will render the itinerary impractical and strenuous. Furthermore, a minimum layover of five hours is essential to allow adequate time for travel and sightseeing without risking missed flights. Cost Savings: Opting for public transportation offers substantial savings compared to ride-sharing services, which can charge upwards of $280 for a direct transit between EWR and JFK. The combined cost of NJ Transit, LIRR, and AirTrain fares is considerably lower.

Opting for public transportation offers substantial savings compared to ride-sharing services, which can charge upwards of $280 for a direct transit between EWR and JFK. The combined cost of NJ Transit, LIRR, and AirTrain fares is considerably lower. Rush Hour Realities: Be aware that traveling during peak rush hours can result in crowded LIRR trains. Passengers should be prepared for the possibility of standing for the entire duration of the journey.

Be aware that traveling during peak rush hours can result in crowded LIRR trains. Passengers should be prepared for the possibility of standing for the entire duration of the journey. Landmark Visits: Times Square, a highly trafficked tourist hub, is best experienced with a brief stop for photographs. Given the time constraints, an extended visit is not feasible. It is advisable to proceed with your onward journey or explore less crowded adjacent blocks after capturing the essential sights.

This method effectively transforms a potentially tedious waiting period into an engaging urban exploration. For families traveling with children, the stimulating experience of New York's sights and sounds can ensure a more restful sleep on the subsequent flight, all while significantly reducing overall transportation expenses.