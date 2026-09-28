Goa's shimmering seas: Rip currents and volatile monsoon weather

Tourists flocking to Goa often underestimate the perils lurking beneath the waves and in the skies, turning a tropical getaway into a dangerous gamble. The primary threats are the treacherous currents and the unpredictable fury of seasonal weather changes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mandrem Beach at sunset 2, Mandrem, Goa, India

The Invisible Trap of Rip Currents

The most insidious danger along Goa’s coastline is the rip current. These powerful channels of water can sweep a swimmer away from shore into deeper sea with alarming speed, even in shallow waters. A common, and often fatal, mistake by tourists is to fight the current directly, attempting to swim against its pull back to land. This futile struggle quickly exhausts swimmers, leaving them vulnerable.

Roman Larin, a tourist safety expert, explained to Pravda.Ru that the key to surviving a rip current is to remain calm and swim parallel to the shoreline. "This allows you to escape the current’s grip," Larin advised. "Only then should you attempt to swim back to shore."

The Perils of Monsoon Season

From June through September, the Arabian Sea off Goa transforms into a churning, tempestuous entity. During these months, swimming becomes exceedingly hazardous and is often officially prohibited. A red flag hoisted on lifeguard towers serves as a stark warning: entering the water is strictly forbidden.

Anton Gromov, an internal tourism manager, cautioned Pravda.Ru that ignoring these red flags during the monsoon season poses a direct threat to life. "Attempts to capture dramatic photos against a stormy backdrop are unconscionable," Gromov stated.

Essential Water Safety Rules

Red Flag: Entry into the water is strictly prohibited.

Entry into the water is strictly prohibited. Caught in a Rip Current: Swim parallel to the shore and signal lifeguards for assistance.

Swim parallel to the shore and signal lifeguards for assistance. Alcohol Consumption: Swimming after consuming alcohol is forbidden due to the body’s slowed reaction time and impaired judgment.

Elena Gumina, an expert in hotel services, emphasized that vacation safety ultimately rests on the tourist’s own vigilance regarding their surroundings and adherence to basic rules near the water. "Personal responsibility is paramount," she noted.

Frequently Asked Safety Questions in Goa

Can I swim? How do I know?

Always check the color of the flag displayed on the beach and consult with the duty lifeguard. Their guidance is based on real-time conditions.

What should I do if a current pulls me out to sea?

Do not panic and do not try to swim directly against the current. Instead, swim parallel to the coastline until you are out of the rip current's channel. Then, swim towards the shore.

Is alcohol dangerous before swimming?

Yes. Alcohol dulls instincts, impairs coordination, and reduces physical endurance, all of which are critical when facing strong currents or rough seas.

Is it safe to enter the water where there are no lifeguards?

Areas without lifeguard supervision are inherently riskier. In an emergency, prompt assistance may not be available, significantly increasing the danger.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.