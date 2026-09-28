Japan travelers targeted by phishing scam mimicking hotel payment gateways

Travelers booking trips to Japan are being targeted by a sophisticated phishing scam designed to steal payment information. Fraudsters send messages claiming that a booking must be "confirmed" immediately or the reservation will be canceled.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ThorstenS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Inuyama Castle

The scam utilizes a fake payment gateway that mimics official checkout pages. To gain trust, attackers include specific personal details in their messages, such as the traveler's name, trip dates, price, and phone number. These messages typically arrive via email or messaging apps from international numbers unrelated to Japan, including the UK, Portugal, and India.

The breach appears to affect a wide range of bookings, including those made via Booking.com, Trip.com, the Japanican aggregator, and direct reservations at traditional ryokans. Evidence suggests the data leak may have originated from Reservation. jp, a backend service used by many Japanese hotels.

Distinguishing between legitimate hotel requests and fraud is critical. In Japan, it is standard practice for hotels-especially unmanned apartments or small inns-to ask guests to fill out a digital guest registration card (passport details, name, and address) before arrival.

The primary red flag is a request for money. Legitimate pre-arrival forms ask for identity information, while scams demand payment or credit card details to "confirm" a stay.

Beyond direct financial theft, some travelers report signs of account compromise, such as receiving unexpected two-factor authentication (2FA) codes, suggesting their phone numbers are being used to register for unauthorized services.

Travelers who encounter these requests should avoid clicking any links or entering card data. Instead, they should contact the hotel through official channels or notify their booking platform's support team. Those booking through tour operators are generally less exposed, as hotels typically do not handle payments directly with the client in these arrangements.