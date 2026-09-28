Why domestic travel in Russia can cost more than a trip to Asia

High prices and poor service are stifling domestic tourism in Russia, according to a recent traveler survey. Many Russians find that vacationing within their own country is more expensive than traveling to Southeast Asia, and infrastructure shortcomings are pushing them toward foreign destinations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Sanya, a tropical seaside resort in China

The Price Paradox: Russia vs. Asia

For 70% of respondents, cost was the decisive factor in choosing a travel destination. They reported a significant price gap in accommodation, noting that a single night in a Sochi hotel for a family of four can cost the same as a ten-day trip to Koh Samui in Thailand. Even for residents of the Irkutsk region, a trip to Lake Baikal is more expensive than flying to and staying in Vietnam.

Ilya Rodenko, a tourism market analyst, attributes this to Russia's short tourist season and a shortage of quality hotel rooms. In popular locations, demand outstrips supply, allowing hoteliers to charge premium prices despite offering only average comfort levels.

Service and Technical Glitches Plague Travelers

Low quality of service was cited by 45% of survey participants. Beyond a general lack of service standards, tourists encounter technical issues. In several regions, the blocking of messaging apps and suppression of GPS signals render navigation devices useless.

In remote areas, concerns about safety and medical access remain significant. Roman Larin, an expert in travel security, warns that evacuations in places like Altai or Kamchatka can take up to a day and cost hundreds of thousands of rubles. Under such circumstances, reliable communication and adequate insurance become essential.

Climate and Logistics Challenges

Harsh climate and short summers deter 17% of potential tourists. Conversely, proponents of "wild" or rugged tourism consider the current period ideal for domestic travel. They argue that widespread development and the expansion of chain infrastructure are gradually eroding the unique character of Russia's regions.

Alexey Trusov, an expert in outdoor recreation, observes a clear dichotomy: Russian travel offers either comfortable resorts or full-fledged expeditions. The latter require travelers to be prepared for logistical difficulties and the absence of five-star amenities in remote wilderness areas.

To save money, travelers are advised to book flights and accommodation six to eight months in advance or to travel during the shoulder seasons. For those facing connectivity issues, offline maps and traditional paper guidebooks are recommended. When choosing accommodations, scrutinizing reviews on independent platforms can help identify good service despite high prices. For costly logistics to remote areas, joining group tours or finding fellow travelers can mitigate expenses.

In popular regions, the lack of competition and a guaranteed influx of tourists remove the incentive for hoteliers to improve service standards, unlike in major cities where standards align with global expectations. Traveling solo in remote areas poses significant risks; registering routes with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and hiring local guides are strongly advised.

The higher cost of visiting Lake Baikal compared to Thailand stems from the expensive delivery of materials and food, coupled with an extremely short operating season of only two to three months, during which businesses must cover their entire year's overhead.

Editorial notice: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. Pravda.Ru does not necessarily share or endorse the assessments and conclusions of contributors whose work it publishes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.