Russia and Vietnam expand flight quota to 105 weekly flights

Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand their aviation quota, allowing airlines to operate up to 105 flights per week. This increase aims to accommodate a surge in passenger traffic-over one million people traveled between the two countries in the first seven months of 2024-and is expected to stabilize ticket prices through increased competition.
Current usage remains well below the new limit: Russian airlines operate 39 frequencies, while Vietnamese carriers run 31. The expanded quota provides significant room for growth.
The route is currently serviced by Aeroflot, IrAero, Red Wings, Nordwind, and Azur Air from the Russian side, and Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet from the Vietnamese side. Industry experts anticipate the arrival of new players, such as Sun Phu Quoc, as early as November. This expansion is expected to move beyond Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, introducing more direct flights to resort islands.
Travelers considering Vietnam should note the following timing and logistics:
Russian citizens can enter Vietnam visa-free for up to 45 days. Stays longer than this require an electronic visa (e-visa), which allows for a duration of up to 90 days.
Demand is projected to hit a record two million passengers by the end of December. In response, Vietnamese hoteliers are adjusting services for Russian tourists, specifically expanding "all-inclusive" options and integrating compatible payment tools where possible.
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Regular alcohol consumption may trigger liver fat accumulation in two weeks, often occurring before physical symptoms or general malaise appear.