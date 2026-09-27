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Russia and Vietnam expand flight quota to 105 weekly flights

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Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand their aviation quota, allowing airlines to operate up to 105 flights per week. This increase aims to accommodate a surge in passenger traffic-over one million people traveled between the two countries in the first seven months of 2024-and is expected to stabilize ticket prices through increased competition.

Travelers with luggage watch planes through the panoramic window of the terminal
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Oksana Lazarenko is licensed under Все права защищены
Travelers with luggage watch planes through the panoramic window of the terminal

Flight Capacity and Carriers

Current usage remains well below the new limit: Russian airlines operate 39 frequencies, while Vietnamese carriers run 31. The expanded quota provides significant room for growth.

The route is currently serviced by Aeroflot, IrAero, Red Wings, Nordwind, and Azur Air from the Russian side, and Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet from the Vietnamese side. Industry experts anticipate the arrival of new players, such as Sun Phu Quoc, as early as November. This expansion is expected to move beyond Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, introducing more direct flights to resort islands.

Practical Trip Planning

Travelers considering Vietnam should note the following timing and logistics:

  • Best Timing: The window between late November and early December is recommended. New flight programs should be active by then, but the peak New Year rush has not yet begun.
  • Destinations: While Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City remain primary hubs, direct flights to Nha Trang (Cam Ranh airport) and Phu Quoc island are becoming more accessible.
  • Budgeting: Monitoring the November schedules is advised, as new carriers and charter programs from Russian regions may lower package tour costs.
  • Logistics: For those landing in major cities, using domestic Vietnamese low-cost carriers for connecting flights remains an effective way to reach other regions.

Essential Travel Requirements

Russian citizens can enter Vietnam visa-free for up to 45 days. Stays longer than this require an electronic visa (e-visa), which allows for a duration of up to 90 days.

Seasonal Outlook

Demand is projected to hit a record two million passengers by the end of December. In response, Vietnamese hoteliers are adjusting services for Russian tourists, specifically expanding "all-inclusive" options and integrating compatible payment tools where possible.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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