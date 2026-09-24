Russian rapper Timati pays $3 million fee to buy rare Bugatti W16 Mistral worth $6 million

Russian rapper Timur Yunusov, known as Timati, has acquired one of the world's rarest automobiles: a Bugatti W16 Mistral. The purchase price is overshadowed by the import duties, with Russian media reporting that the so-called "utilization fee" alone amounted to 244 million rubles, approximately $2.9 million. The car itself is valued at around 500 million rubles, or about $5.9 million.

Photo: The JETCAR YouTube channel (screenshot from the JETCAR YouTube channel) is in the public domain. Timati

The utilization fee is a special Russian levy imposed on the production or import of vehicles, ostensibly to cover future disposal costs. For high-end imported cars, this fee can be substantial.

The Pinnacle of Automotive Engineering

The W16 Mistral represents the final open-top Bugatti model featuring an 8.0-liter, 16-cylinder W16 engine equipped with four turbochargers. This powerhouse delivers an astonishing 1,600 horsepower. Bugatti produced only 99 units of this exclusive model. A specially prepared Mistral achieved a world record for production open-top cars, reaching a speed of 453.91 km/h (282.04 mph).

Such speeds are virtually impossible to achieve on public roads, positioning the Mistral as a collector's item, a symbol of status, and a potential investment rather than a practical means of transportation.

A Rarity in Russia

This Bugatti is an exceptional rarity for Russia. According to the analytical agency "Autostat," only 17 Bugatti vehicles have ever been imported into the country throughout its recorded history, with just six of those being new. Timati's Mistral marks the first new Bugatti registered in Russia since 2013.

This exclusivity fuels its investment appeal. The initial price for the Mistral was around €5 million, and the entire production run was sold out before manufacture. On the secondary and auction markets, individual examples are already commanding significantly higher prices. For owners of such a Bugatti, the primary value lies not in the ability to drive at extreme speeds, but in possessing one of only 99 vehicles that will never be produced again.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.