World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Russian rapper Timati pays $3 million fee to buy rare Bugatti W16 Mistral worth $6 million

Society

Russian rapper Timur Yunusov, known as Timati, has acquired one of the world's rarest automobiles: a Bugatti W16 Mistral. The purchase price is overshadowed by the import duties, with Russian media reporting that the so-called "utilization fee" alone amounted to 244 million rubles, approximately $2.9 million. The car itself is valued at around 500 million rubles, or about $5.9 million.

Timati
Photo: The JETCAR YouTube channel (screenshot from the JETCAR YouTube channel) is in the public domain.
Timati

The utilization fee is a special Russian levy imposed on the production or import of vehicles, ostensibly to cover future disposal costs. For high-end imported cars, this fee can be substantial.

The Pinnacle of Automotive Engineering

The W16 Mistral represents the final open-top Bugatti model featuring an 8.0-liter, 16-cylinder W16 engine equipped with four turbochargers. This powerhouse delivers an astonishing 1,600 horsepower. Bugatti produced only 99 units of this exclusive model. A specially prepared Mistral achieved a world record for production open-top cars, reaching a speed of 453.91 km/h (282.04 mph).

Such speeds are virtually impossible to achieve on public roads, positioning the Mistral as a collector's item, a symbol of status, and a potential investment rather than a practical means of transportation.

A Rarity in Russia

This Bugatti is an exceptional rarity for Russia. According to the analytical agency "Autostat," only 17 Bugatti vehicles have ever been imported into the country throughout its recorded history, with just six of those being new. Timati's Mistral marks the first new Bugatti registered in Russia since 2013.

This exclusivity fuels its investment appeal. The initial price for the Mistral was around €5 million, and the entire production run was sold out before manufacture. On the secondary and auction markets, individual examples are already commanding significantly higher prices. For owners of such a Bugatti, the primary value lies not in the ability to drive at extreme speeds, but in possessing one of only 99 vehicles that will never be produced again.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin in Miami: US invites Russia’s president to G20 after imposing new sanctions
Americas
Putin in Miami: US invites Russia’s president to G20 after imposing new sanctions
Solar system's unusual structure suggests existence of extraterrestrial civilizations
Technologies and discoveries
Solar system's unusual structure suggests existence of extraterrestrial civilizations
Senegal forces global mining giants to change their entire strategy
World
Senegal forces global mining giants to change their entire strategy
Popular
Russia revives Trans-Altai railway to link Siberia with China

The project aims to cut transport distances by 4,000 kilometers for Siberian cargo, reducing the 80% revenue loss Kuzbass coal producers face from logistics.

Russia revives Trans-Altai railway to link Siberia with China
'Russian' Depardieu moves his French winery under Belgian control to save on taxes
'Russian' Depardieu moves his French winery under Belgian control to save on taxes
17 servicemen swept into the Caspian Sea during military drills in Kazakhstan
Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models
Putin in Miami: US invites Russia’s president to G20 after imposing new sanctions Lyuba Lulko NATO remains united, but Europe starts preparing for a less reliable America Andrey Mihayloff The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations Andrey Nikolaev
Trump Welcomes Xi in Washington as China-US Talks Raise Stakes for Russia
NATO remains united, but Europe starts preparing for a less reliable America
Political shifts and lack of public support derail Berlin's Olympic dreams
Political shifts and lack of public support derail Berlin's Olympic dreams
Last materials
US diesel export ban could drive European transport costs higher
Resistance band side steps: Biomechanics of lymphatic flow vs. social media myths
Russian rapper Timati pays $3 million fee to buy rare Bugatti W16 Mistral worth $6 million
Putin in Miami: US invites Russia’s president to G20 after imposing new sanctions
Turkish Safi Holding registers AIFC entity for $200m Kazakh sugar refinery
India drives BRICS shift to local currency trade settlement at New Delhi Conclave
India and EU set to finalize free trade deal, reshaping trade flows
Revolutionary technique eliminates light leakage from bedroom curtains
Google could restrict Russian apps on Android platforms
Trump Welcomes Xi in Washington as China-US Talks Raise Stakes for Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.