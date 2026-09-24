UTair launches first direct flights between Russia's Tyumen and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

Starting October 27, UTair will launch direct flights between Tyumen and Bishkek, removing the need for layovers in Moscow or Almaty. This creates the first direct air link between the two cities.
Flight Schedule and Duration
The service operates once a week with a flight time of 2 hours and 45 minutes. Travelers should note the late-night and early-morning timings:
Traveler Utility
The route is designed for business travelers, those visiting family, and tourists heading to the Tien Shan mountains who want to avoid the costs and time associated with transit hotels and hub airports.
Given the nocturnal schedule and limited flight frequency, passengers are advised to verify ticket exchange and refund policies before booking.
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