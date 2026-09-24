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UTair launches first direct flights between Russia's Tyumen and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

Society

Starting October 27, UTair will launch direct flights between Tyumen and Bishkek, removing the need for layovers in Moscow or Almaty. This creates the first direct air link between the two cities.

Flight departure board in the airport terminal
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Oksana Lazarenko is licensed under All rights reserved
Flight departure board in the airport terminal

Flight Schedule and Duration

The service operates once a week with a flight time of 2 hours and 45 minutes. Travelers should note the late-night and early-morning timings:

  • Tyumen to Bishkek: Tuesdays at 22:05.
  • Bishkek to Tyumen: Wednesdays at 02:50.

Traveler Utility

The route is designed for business travelers, those visiting family, and tourists heading to the Tien Shan mountains who want to avoid the costs and time associated with transit hotels and hub airports.

  • Advantage: Reduced travel time and elimination of connecting flights.
  • Limitation: The once-weekly frequency poses a risk. If a flight is canceled or rescheduled, passengers may be stranded for a full week.

Given the nocturnal schedule and limited flight frequency, passengers are advised to verify ticket exchange and refund policies before booking.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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