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Bali tourists targeted by cash scams in nightclubs and exchange offices

Society

Travelers in Bali are facing a series of targeted scams designed to steal cash through distraction and deception. These schemes are currently active in nightlife venues and currency exchange offices.

Bali Island
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aurelia Teslaru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Bali Island

The Nightclub Collector Scam

In this scenario, a stranger initiates a conversation with a tourist and asks to see their national currency, claiming to be a collector of banknotes from different countries. While the traveler opens their wallet to find specific bills, the scammer assists in sorting the money and stealthily removes Indonesian rupiah. In one reported case, a Russian tourist lost approximately 600,000 IDR (about 3,000 rubles).

Currency Exchange Traps

Similar tactics are used in local exchange offices. Staff may distract clients by asking questions about small denominations or specific banknote features. During this distraction, employees either steal a portion of the cash or swap high-value bills for lower-denomination ones. Victims have reported losses ranging from 30% to 40% of their total exchange amount.

Preventative Measures

  • Keep wallets hidden: Do not show your wallet or cash to strangers. Requests to "see" your money in public are high-risk signals.
  • Verify totals immediately: In exchange offices, ignore distractions and count the received amount multiple times before leaving the counter.
  • Limit cash: Use cards wherever possible to reduce the amount of cash carried to clubs and beaches.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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