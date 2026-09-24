World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

'Russian' Depardieu moves his French winery under Belgian control to save on taxes

Society

French actor Gérard Depardieu, who received a Russian passport in 2013, has transferred virtually all control of his famous French winery, Château de Tigné, to a Belgian holding company. The potential savings on French wealth tax alone could have reached €550,000. French investigators are now trying to establish whether the actor actually lived in Belgium or whether the move existed mainly on paper.

Gerard Depardieu
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Premier.gov.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Gerard Depardieu

Depardieu bought the château and vineyards in Anjou back in 1989. After his high-profile move from France to Belgium, he established HOLDING 2712 in March 2013. In 2014, the actor transferred stakes in nine French companies worth around €12.3 million to the holding, including 79 shares in Château de Tigné. Belgian registry documents confirm the transfer of the 79 shares in the winery company to the holding.

By 2026, the Belgian structure effectively controls Château de Tigné. At the same time, the vineyards themselves — covering around 85 hectares — remain owned by French companies. Such a corporate structure is not illegal in itself: for tax authorities, the key question is where Depardieu's center of life and economic interests was actually located.

The irony of the story is that almost simultaneously with his move to Belgium, the actor became a Russian citizen. Vladimir Putin granted him citizenship under an exceptional procedure. American actor Steven Seagal, fighter Jeff Monson and a number of other well-known foreigners later received Russian passports as well.

For such cases, the law does provide a special route: the president may grant citizenship to a person who has special merits or is considered to be of interest to Russia without requiring them to meet some of the usual conditions.

For most foreigners, the procedure is different. The law requires knowledge of the Russian language, history and the fundamentals of legislation, although certain categories are eligible for exemptions and simplified procedures. As a result, a well-known person who speaks little or no Russian could, in theory, obtain a passport faster than a Russian-speaking compatriot who has lived abroad for decades.

Depardieu's story is unusual in this respect for two reasons: the French actor obtained Russian citizenship after a dispute over French taxes, but he restructured most of his business not through Russia, but through Belgium.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Higher inductive reasoning at age 13 reduces dementia risk in old age
Science
Higher inductive reasoning at age 13 reduces dementia risk in old age
Ten lions poisoned in Tanzania’s famous reserve as humans and predators clash over land
Animal
Ten lions poisoned in Tanzania’s famous reserve as humans and predators clash over land
Popular
The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations

Combat footage of a Russian T-90M tank surviving repeated strikes and continuing its mission has prompted renewed debate among Western military experts over the vulnerability of tanks and the growing role of drones on the modern battlefield.

The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations
Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home
Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home
Lula vs. Trump over Brazil’s gangs and the 'Shield of the Americas'
Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'
The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations Andrey Nikolaev Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home Lyuba Lulko Science, faith and the changing role of the church in Europe Andrey Mihayloff
INEOS shuts Europe’s last major acetyls plants as energy costs soar
Science, faith and the changing role of the church in Europe
Pepper spray released in Spain’s parliament after heated debate
Pepper spray released in Spain’s parliament after heated debate
Last materials
China unlikely to support India's bid for permanent UNSC seat – John Bolton
Calcutta High Court pulls up Election Commission over 'envelope' symbol allocation for TMC faction
Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models
Adani Group to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035
Kazakhstan President Tokayev links urban cleanliness to national rule of law
17 servicemen swept into the Caspian Sea during military drills in Kazakhstan
The lazy Napoleon: A shortcut to the classic layer cake
Fix the physical structure before adding activators to a cold compost pile
Softer towels and clothes: Vinegar's surprising edge over commercial softeners
Ten lions poisoned in Tanzania’s famous reserve as humans and predators clash over land
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.