'Russian' Depardieu moves his French winery under Belgian control to save on taxes

French actor Gérard Depardieu, who received a Russian passport in 2013, has transferred virtually all control of his famous French winery, Château de Tigné, to a Belgian holding company. The potential savings on French wealth tax alone could have reached €550,000. French investigators are now trying to establish whether the actor actually lived in Belgium or whether the move existed mainly on paper.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Premier.gov.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Gerard Depardieu

Depardieu bought the château and vineyards in Anjou back in 1989. After his high-profile move from France to Belgium, he established HOLDING 2712 in March 2013. In 2014, the actor transferred stakes in nine French companies worth around €12.3 million to the holding, including 79 shares in Château de Tigné. Belgian registry documents confirm the transfer of the 79 shares in the winery company to the holding.

By 2026, the Belgian structure effectively controls Château de Tigné. At the same time, the vineyards themselves — covering around 85 hectares — remain owned by French companies. Such a corporate structure is not illegal in itself: for tax authorities, the key question is where Depardieu's center of life and economic interests was actually located.

The irony of the story is that almost simultaneously with his move to Belgium, the actor became a Russian citizen. Vladimir Putin granted him citizenship under an exceptional procedure. American actor Steven Seagal, fighter Jeff Monson and a number of other well-known foreigners later received Russian passports as well.

For such cases, the law does provide a special route: the president may grant citizenship to a person who has special merits or is considered to be of interest to Russia without requiring them to meet some of the usual conditions.

For most foreigners, the procedure is different. The law requires knowledge of the Russian language, history and the fundamentals of legislation, although certain categories are eligible for exemptions and simplified procedures. As a result, a well-known person who speaks little or no Russian could, in theory, obtain a passport faster than a Russian-speaking compatriot who has lived abroad for decades.

Depardieu's story is unusual in this respect for two reasons: the French actor obtained Russian citizenship after a dispute over French taxes, but he restructured most of his business not through Russia, but through Belgium.