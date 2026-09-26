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Russian family demand for China trips more than doubles for autumn season

Society

China is seeing a surge in demand from Russian families for the autumn travel season, with tour bookings more than doubling compared to last year. While Turkey and Egypt remain the most popular destinations, China is closing the gap by simplifying visa requirements and expanding flight options.

A trip to China visualization
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A trip to China visualization

Why China is Gaining Momentum

The shift in travel trends is evident in the numbers: demand for family trips to China has grown 2.1 times, significantly outpacing the 1.5-fold increase for Egyptian resorts. While Turkey remains a leader due to its "all-inclusive" model, China attracts travelers seeking a blend of modern technology and immersive sightseeing.

According to travel manager Irina Sokolova, the growth is driven by pent-up demand and heavy investment in hospitality. The destination has evolved from a shopping-centric trip to a family-friendly experience featuring modern theme parks and resorts on Hainan Island that compete with global luxury standards.

Logistics and Entry Requirements

The primary driver of this growth is the removal of visa formalities for organized groups, which lowers costs and eliminates bureaucracy. Additionally, efforts to expand aviation links with the East are ongoing, with discussions extending to South Korea and Japan to create a broader regional hub.

For those planning autumn breaks, experts suggest focusing on clusters with strong transport accessibility. Unlike European destinations currently facing strict border regulations, China remains highly accessible for Russian visitors.

Practical Planning and Financials

Tour operator Maxim Lanin notes that package deals to China are now price-competitive with high-end Turkish vacations. However, he warns that travelers must prepare for the local digital ecosystem. To avoid payment issues, visitors should use Alipay or WeChat Pay, as Russian bank cards (excluding UnionPay) generally do not work. UnionPay cards from non-sanctioned Russian banks remain functional in most ATMs and major stores.

Essential digital and physical prep:

  • Install a VPN and download offline maps to bypass internet restrictions.
  • Carry printed booking confirmations in Chinese to assist taxi drivers and hotel staff.
  • Prepare cash in yuan for small expenses.

Health and Safety

While China is safe, high-limit medical insurance is critical. Local healthcare is technologically advanced but expensive for foreigners, and language barriers can complicate emergencies. Insurance specialist Olga Volkova emphasizes the need for policies that cover not only basic risks but also medical transportation.

Traveler FAQ

Visa requirements: Individual travelers still need visas. However, groups of five or more people benefit from a visa-free exchange. Transit travelers can also utilize visa-free windows at major airports for up to 144 hours.

Traveling with children: Major cities are well-equipped for families, offering stroller-friendly infrastructure and dedicated mother-and-child rooms. Travelers should, however, account for long flight times and significant time zone differences.

Accommodation: To avoid price discrepancies or overcharges, use reputable international or local aggregators and keep all final payment confirmations.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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