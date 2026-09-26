EU flight rules change to ban fees for family seating and hidden luggage costs

The European Parliament has approved updated rules to safeguard air passenger rights, targeting hidden fees and streamlining compensation claims.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Airplane cabin with passengers and flight attendant

Free Seating for Families and Special Assistance

Airlines can no longer charge passengers for seating children under 14 next to their accompanying adults. These adjacent seats must be provided without extra cost. Pregnant women and passengers with reduced mobility or disabilities are also now entitled to free selection of convenient seats.

Transparent Pricing

The ticket price displayed in search results must now include one piece of cabin baggage. This measure aims to prevent the common practice of significant price increases at the final booking stage. Travelers who do not require checked baggage will still have the option to select cheaper fares that exclude cabin luggage.

Compensation and Notification Procedures

The existing framework for compensation during flight disruptions remains in place, with clarified notification timelines:

Delays exceeding 3 hours: Compensation ranging from €250 to €600, depending on flight distance.

Compensation ranging from €250 to €600, depending on flight distance. Flight cancellations: Passengers are offered a choice between a full refund or re-routing to an alternative flight.

Passengers are offered a choice between a full refund or re-routing to an alternative flight. Notification period: Carriers are now mandated to inform passengers of their rights and the claims process within 96 hours following the incident.

End of the No-Show Rule

A significant change prohibits the automatic cancellation of return tickets if a passenger misses the initial outbound flight segment. Under the new regulations, the return ticket remains valid regardless of whether the first leg of the journey was taken.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.