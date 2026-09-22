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UK Tourists Face Higher Costs as New Environmental Rules Push Up Transport Fares

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UK flight tickets for short-haul routes are expected to increase by approximately $34 (£25) due to new government mandates on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Boeing 777-312ER
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Singapore_Airlines_Boeing_777-312ER;_9V-SWE@ZRH;01.10.2007_489ai_(4304354787).jpg by Aero Icarus
Boeing 777-312ER

The British government has set a strict schedule for the adoption of eco-friendly fuels. The required share of SAF in total refueling must rise from the current 2% to 10% by 2030, and reach 22% by 2040.

A significant shift occurs in 2027, when the government will introduce a cap on SAF produced from waste vegetable oils and animal fats. This measure aims to force the industry to invest in next-generation synthetic fuels.

However, synthetic fuel production currently lacks the volume required for the aviation market. Carriers face substantial fines if they fail to meet these quotas. According to WPI Economics, airline fuel expenditures could climb by $2.7 billion annually by 2030.

Travelers, particularly those using low-cost carriers like Ryanair and Wizz Air, will likely see these costs reflected in ticket prices. This price hike is tied exclusively to fuel deficits and environmental levies, providing no improvement in onboard service.

Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), warns that mandating a product that is not physically available in sufficient quantities does not benefit the environment. He also noted the risk of fuel suppliers inflating prices to exploit the state quotas.

While the UK has allocated over $270 million to support SAF production, new plants will take several years to become operational. Until production catches up with legal requirements, the financial burden will fall on passengers.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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