Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports

Passengers aboard the *Royal Princess* saw their seven-day Alaska cruise from Seattle cut nearly in half. The cause was engine trouble, which prevented the ship from maintaining the speed required to stick to the schedule.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Goldmann Jo, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Alaska

Two ports of call-Juneau and Ketchikan-were dropped from the itinerary. Instead of the planned city visits and excursions, an extra day at sea was added.

Princess Cruises offered the following compensation:

A 50% refund of the cruise fare credited to the original payment card (processing takes 10-15 business days).

A full refund for shore excursions in Juneau and Ketchikan, provided they were booked through the cruise line; these funds will be credited to the onboard account.

Technical issues with propulsion systems (engines and propellers) occur periodically in this region; similar incidents have previously affected the *Ruby Princess* and *Serenade of the Seas*.

When planning cruises in northern waters, consider the following:

Insurance: Check whether your policy covers itinerary cancellations or significant changes caused by the carrier.

Excursion bookings: It is easier to get a refund for tours booked directly through the cruise line. Third-party providers often do not issue refunds if a port call is cancelled.

Regional specifics: Due to weather conditions and technical risks, itinerary changes occur more frequently in Alaskan waters than in the Mediterranean.

The ship's next voyage-a 14-day crossing to Tokyo-is expected to proceed as scheduled.