World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports

Society

Passengers aboard the *Royal Princess* saw their seven-day Alaska cruise from Seattle cut nearly in half. The cause was engine trouble, which prevented the ship from maintaining the speed required to stick to the schedule.

Alaska
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Goldmann Jo, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Alaska

Two ports of call-Juneau and Ketchikan-were dropped from the itinerary. Instead of the planned city visits and excursions, an extra day at sea was added.

Princess Cruises offered the following compensation:

A 50% refund of the cruise fare credited to the original payment card (processing takes 10-15 business days).
A full refund for shore excursions in Juneau and Ketchikan, provided they were booked through the cruise line; these funds will be credited to the onboard account.

Technical issues with propulsion systems (engines and propellers) occur periodically in this region; similar incidents have previously affected the *Ruby Princess* and *Serenade of the Seas*.

When planning cruises in northern waters, consider the following:

Insurance: Check whether your policy covers itinerary cancellations or significant changes caused by the carrier.
Excursion bookings: It is easier to get a refund for tours booked directly through the cruise line. Third-party providers often do not issue refunds if a port call is cancelled.
Regional specifics: Due to weather conditions and technical risks, itinerary changes occur more frequently in Alaskan waters than in the Mediterranean.

The ship's next voyage-a 14-day crossing to Tokyo-is expected to proceed as scheduled.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel
Business
Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel
Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains
Business
Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
Americas
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
Popular
Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel

Fuel prices at $181 per barrel, up 70% year-over-year, have forced carriers including Spirit Airlines into restructuring while smaller operators exit the market entirely.

Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
US sanctions target Chinese and Indian buyers of Russian oil but Trump may limit enforcement
Lead Ink Unlocks Hidden Text in Carbonized Herculaneum Scrolls
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place Andrey Nikolaev The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction Alex Naumov Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most Aidyn Mehtiyev
Kazakhstan to Enforce National Cleanliness Standard After Voluntary Campaign Clears 130,000 Hectares
Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains
CJI Surya Kant moves Supreme Court toward 'eco-centric proportionality' in environmental litigation
CJI Surya Kant moves Supreme Court toward 'eco-centric proportionality' in environmental litigation
Last materials
Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports
Air Greenland's 8 kg carry-on limit may cause missed connections in Copenhagen
Proper shaving and exfoliation prevent ingrown hairs
Honda Extends Head Gasket Warranty While Avoiding Formal Recall for Turbo and Hybrid Enginesも
Why static balance training may not prevent falls in real life
The most well-behaved, long-lived peony: it blooms with giant crowns and changes color every day
Lazy Eye Develops Silently in Children; Untreated Childhood Cases Cause Permanent Vision Loss
Delta Expands LAX Hub With 200 Daily Flights and New Premium Terminals
Why your couch is better than gym machines for senior stability
Stop wasting reps: the floor movement that actually targets obliques
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.