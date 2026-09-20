Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports

Passengers aboard the *Royal Princess* saw their seven-day Alaska cruise from Seattle cut nearly in half. The cause was engine trouble, which prevented the ship from maintaining the speed required to stick to the schedule.
Two ports of call-Juneau and Ketchikan-were dropped from the itinerary. Instead of the planned city visits and excursions, an extra day at sea was added.
A 50% refund of the cruise fare credited to the original payment card (processing takes 10-15 business days).
A full refund for shore excursions in Juneau and Ketchikan, provided they were booked through the cruise line; these funds will be credited to the onboard account.
Technical issues with propulsion systems (engines and propellers) occur periodically in this region; similar incidents have previously affected the *Ruby Princess* and *Serenade of the Seas*.
Insurance: Check whether your policy covers itinerary cancellations or significant changes caused by the carrier.
Excursion bookings: It is easier to get a refund for tours booked directly through the cruise line. Third-party providers often do not issue refunds if a port call is cancelled.
Regional specifics: Due to weather conditions and technical risks, itinerary changes occur more frequently in Alaskan waters than in the Mediterranean.
The ship's next voyage-a 14-day crossing to Tokyo-is expected to proceed as scheduled.
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