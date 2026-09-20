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The New Standard of Luxury: Why Tourists Are Trading Five-Star Hotels for Yurts

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By 2026, Russian premium tourism had ceased to be synonymous with luxury hotels in Sochi and Crimea. Affluent travelers are trading beach vacations for expeditions to the Arctic, the Altai region, and the Far East. The priority has shifted from outward opulence to privacy and access to remote, hard-to-reach locations.

Children by a campfire under the Northern Lights in a winter forest
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Children by a campfire under the Northern Lights in a winter forest

Market Polarization: The Resilience of Luxury

The market has split into two segments. The middle class is shifting toward budget-friendly options, while the premium segment remains stable—and is even raising its service standards.

"Demand has diverged: people are either seeking the lowest price or paying for unique experiences. The premium segment is resilient because its consumers are less affected by inflation and value comfort over external circumstances," notes travel market analyst Ilya Rodenko.

Major tour operators, including PEGAS Touristik, are recording sales growth in the high-end segment. Even where there has been a slight dip in figures (up to 10–20%), the cause is not a lack of funds but greater selectivity: standardized packages have given way to bespoke itineraries.

New Destinations: From Karelia to Kamchatka

Altai, Karelia, the Murmansk region, and the Far East have emerged as top choices. The growth of glamping sites and eco-lodges allows travelers to enjoy high-level service amidst the wilderness. Tourists are willing to navigate complex logistics—and even charter private jets—to visit the Putorana Plateau or the Kuril Islands.

In these regions, the definition of luxury is changing. Priorities now include satellite connectivity, hot water in a yurt, and chef-prepared local cuisine, rather than the presence of a spa complex.

Declining Interest in Southern Resorts

Demand for Sochi and Crimea within the premium segment has dropped by 20%. The reasons are overburdened infrastructure and a desire among wealthy clients to avoid crowds.

"In the south, there is an oversupply of mid-range options but a shortage of secluded villas with private grounds. Clients go where they are guaranteed freedom from chance encounters and pushy street guides," says travel agent Anastasia Krylova.

At the same time, interest in high-end health resorts is growing; demand for premium wellness services has risen by 32% over the past three years. Tourists are swapping European clinics for domestic biohacking and detox centers.

A shift in format: short, high-end trips

The trend has shifted toward shorter vacations—moving from a week-long stay to just 2–3 days. Yet, the budget for such a mini-vacation can equal the cost of a full-length tour. Spending is reallocated to helicopter tours, expert guides, and bespoke culinary experiences.

Old Format | New Standard
10–14 day trip to a single hotel | Intensive 3-day tour covering 2–3 locations
Focus on hotel star ratings | Focus on privacy and landscape
Mass group excursions | Private expert guide and bespoke itinerary
"All-inclusive" dining | Expedition-style cuisine and regional specialties
Logistics and booking

Complex expeditions (such as the Putorana Plateau or Far East cruises) require planning 6–12 months in advance due to limited capacity at lodges and on vessels. Trips to more accessible locations remain spontaneous.

"Early booking for northern destinations isn't about saving money; it’s the only way to secure a spot on the itinerary, given the limited supply of high-quality accommodation," notes domestic tourism manager Anton Gromov.

Practical recommendations

Planning: For Altai and Kamchatka, begin preparations 6–8 months in advance. Verify that the tour operator owns their own equipment. Expectations: In the wilderness, luxury means safety, connectivity, and proper gear—not hotel-style service.

Safety: Choose companies with direct contracts and purchase insurance that covers helicopter evacuation.

Flights: Using a low-fare calendar for business class when booking early helps avoid paying 100–200% more than necessary.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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