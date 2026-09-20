Air Greenland applies strict carry-on baggage limits that differ from the standard 10 kg norm used by many carriers. Travelers should be aware that these restrictions apply regardless of ticket price or class.
The weight limit for carry-on luggage is 8 kg. This restriction applies to the following fare categories:
Passengers in Premium class are permitted to bring two bags; however, the combined weight of both items must still not exceed 8 kg.
The strict weight enforcement is largely due to the use of Dash 8 aircraft, which have limited capacity. These rules are also applied to flights operated by Airbus A330 aircraft.
Exceeding the weight limit can lead to bags being transferred to checked luggage. This creates a specific risk for travelers with self-transfers in Copenhagen (e.g., connecting to low-cost carriers like easyJet on a separate ticket), as waiting for luggage at the carousel may cause passengers to miss their connecting flights.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Fuel prices at $181 per barrel, up 70% year-over-year, have forced carriers including Spirit Airlines into restructuring while smaller operators exit the market entirely.