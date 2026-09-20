Air Greenland's 8 kg carry-on limit may cause missed connections in Copenhagen

Air Greenland applies strict carry-on baggage limits that differ from the standard 10 kg norm used by many carriers. Travelers should be aware that these restrictions apply regardless of ticket price or class.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Baggage measurement at the airport

Weight Limits and Fare Classes

The weight limit for carry-on luggage is 8 kg. This restriction applies to the following fare categories:

Takuss

Standard

Standard Flex

Passengers in Premium class are permitted to bring two bags; however, the combined weight of both items must still not exceed 8 kg.

Operational Context and Logistics

The strict weight enforcement is largely due to the use of Dash 8 aircraft, which have limited capacity. These rules are also applied to flights operated by Airbus A330 aircraft.

Exceeding the weight limit can lead to bags being transferred to checked luggage. This creates a specific risk for travelers with self-transfers in Copenhagen (e.g., connecting to low-cost carriers like easyJet on a separate ticket), as waiting for luggage at the carousel may cause passengers to miss their connecting flights.

Recommendations for Travelers

Pre-flight Weighing: Weigh all bags before arriving at the airport, as 8 kg is a narrow margin for those packing heavy cold-weather gear.

Weigh all bags before arriving at the airport, as 8 kg is a narrow margin for those packing heavy cold-weather gear. Item Distribution: Place laptops and documents in a small separate bag intended for the under-seat area to better distribute weight during registration checks.

Place laptops and documents in a small separate bag intended for the under-seat area to better distribute weight during registration checks. Class Expectations: Do not assume that a Premium ticket increases the allowed weight; it only increases the number of permitted bags.