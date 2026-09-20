Delta Expands LAX Hub With 200 Daily Flights and New Premium Terminals

Delta Air Lines is transforming Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) into a major hub, investing $2.3 billion into terminals 2 and 3. For travelers, this expansion means a denser flight schedule and upgraded premium facilities, though the airport's inherent congestion remains a factor.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Оксана Лазаренко is licensed under Все права защищены Airport arrivals hall with a large electronic flight information display

Flight Network and New Destinations

By the summer 2027 peak, Delta aims to operate over 200 daily departures across nearly 70 destinations. New routes include:

Philadelphia (PHL): Daily flights starting June 7, 2027, using Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Daily flights starting June 7, 2027, using Airbus A321neo aircraft. Monterey (MRY): Two daily flights starting December 19, 2026, via Embraer E175, providing access to Carmel and Big Sur.

The airline is also increasing flight frequencies to major cities to better serve business travelers. Starting in 2027, daily frequencies will rise to:

Seattle (SEA): 8 flights (from July 11).

8 flights (from July 11). Boston (BOS) and San Diego (SAN): 5 flights (starting in May and June).

5 flights (starting in May and June). Houston (IAH) and San Antonio (SAT): 3 flights (from July 11).

3 flights (from July 11). Cincinnati (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU): 2 flights.

Premium Infrastructure and Comfort

The investment focuses heavily on the high-end segment. Passengers flying Delta One now have access to dedicated check-in areas and private security screening. By 2028, lounge space (including Sky Clubs) will expand to over 5,500 square meters with 1,000 seats.

On long-haul flights, Delta is deploying Airbus A350-900s featuring 40 Delta One suites. Lie-flat seats are also available on select domestic routes to New York, Boston, Atlanta, Honolulu, Maui, and Kona.

International Connectivity

LAX is being positioned as a gateway to Asia and Oceania. In addition to existing routes to Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland, Delta has launched flights to Hong Kong and Shanghai, with Manila service scheduled to begin in March.

Traveler's Summary

Best for: Passengers who require flexible scheduling and business-class travelers who prioritize terminal amenities.

Budget tip: Despite Delta's growth, the LAX market is fragmented. Competition from United, American, and Southwest helps prevent aggressive price hikes.

Potential drawbacks: Travelers should expect construction in the terminals and the general chaos typical of one of the world's busiest airports.