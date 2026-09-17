Sunbeds in Spain's Cala Mayor Now Cost 125 Euros Per Day

Residents of Palma’s Cala Major district in Spain are clashing with city authorities over the soaring cost of beach equipment rentals. A premium package, including two sun loungers and an umbrella, now commands a staggering 125 euros per day.
The Sant Agustí and Cala Major Residents Association has voiced strong opposition, arguing that these new prices place beach access out of reach for the average person. For context, the maximum rate for similar equipment in Palma last year did not exceed 70 euros.
The stark price increase is attributed to a new system that categorizes beach equipment into standard and premium tiers. The premium option features higher-quality umbrellas and sun loungers equipped with mattresses.
The daily breakdown for the premium service is as follows:
Elena Gumina, an expert in hotel services, explains that pricing in tourist zones is directly tied to the quality of equipment and the terms of concession agreements between the municipality and service operators. She notes that operators are granted specific conditions based on the category of services they offer.
Palma's city administration attributes the price hike to new concession agreements awarded last year. Officials emphasize that the elevated rates apply exclusively to the premium segment. Standard sun loungers remain available at a more accessible price point of 10 euros each.
Tourists are strongly advised to confirm the specific category of equipment before renting to avoid unexpected charges. The price disparity between the basic and premium offerings is substantial, and renters may significantly overpay if they do not pay close attention to the details.
Context: The pricing structure reflects new concession agreements granted by the Palma city administration for beach services in the Cala Major area. These agreements differentiate between standard and premium equipment, leading to significant price variations.
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