Sunbeds in Spain's Cala Mayor Now Cost 125 Euros Per Day

Residents of Palma’s Cala Major district in Spain are clashing with city authorities over the soaring cost of beach equipment rentals. A premium package, including two sun loungers and an umbrella, now commands a staggering 125 euros per day.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norbert Nagel, Mörfelden-Walldorf, Germany, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Sunbeds

Residents Decry 'Exorbitant' Prices

The Sant Agustí and Cala Major Residents Association has voiced strong opposition, arguing that these new prices place beach access out of reach for the average person. For context, the maximum rate for similar equipment in Palma last year did not exceed 70 euros.

The stark price increase is attributed to a new system that categorizes beach equipment into standard and premium tiers. The premium option features higher-quality umbrellas and sun loungers equipped with mattresses.

The daily breakdown for the premium service is as follows:

Two premium sun loungers: 90 euros (45 euros each)

One umbrella: 30 euros

One safe: 5 euros

Operator Concessions and Service Tiers Drive Costs

Elena Gumina, an expert in hotel services, explains that pricing in tourist zones is directly tied to the quality of equipment and the terms of concession agreements between the municipality and service operators. She notes that operators are granted specific conditions based on the category of services they offer.

Palma's city administration attributes the price hike to new concession agreements awarded last year. Officials emphasize that the elevated rates apply exclusively to the premium segment. Standard sun loungers remain available at a more accessible price point of 10 euros each.

Visitors Urged to Verify Equipment Category

Tourists are strongly advised to confirm the specific category of equipment before renting to avoid unexpected charges. The price disparity between the basic and premium offerings is substantial, and renters may significantly overpay if they do not pay close attention to the details.