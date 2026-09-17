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Boeing 737 of Sepehran Airlines Aborts Flight After Severe Vibrations Over Iran

Society

A Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 was forced to return to Mashhad after a landing gear tire burst shortly after takeoff. The flight, IS-4358, was bound for Kermanshah.

Emergency landing of the aircraft
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Emergency landing of the aircraft

The tire failure caused severe vibrations throughout the aircraft. Passengers reported that the shaking caused cabin interior panels to detach and luggage to fall from overhead bins, triggering panic among those on board.

The flight crew notified air traffic control of the malfunction and raised concerns that debris from the tire burst might have damaged the engine. The pilots decided to abort the trip and return to the departure airport. The aircraft landed safely; no injuries were reported.

Sepehran Airlines operates a fleet of Boeing 737-300 and -500 series aircraft, with an average fleet age exceeding 32 years. Production of these models ended over two decades ago. Due to international sanctions, Iranian carriers face significant restrictions in acquiring new aircraft and genuine spare parts, forcing a reliance on aging equipment.

Travelers using local Iranian carriers are advised to monitor the current status of their airline. In the event of technical failures or emergency procedures, passengers should strictly follow crew instructions and remain seated until the aircraft comes to a complete stop.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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