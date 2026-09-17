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Teenagers detained after series of armed robberies in Thailand's Pattaya resort

Society

In Pattaya, Thailand, the police detained two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, following a series of robberies in the Phra Tamnak area. Authorities recovered a knife and an air pistol during the arrest.

Jomtien Beach, Pattaya
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Georgy Dolgopsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Jomtien Beach, Pattaya

The suspects admitted to four attacks. Between September 14 and 15, they targeted at least two foreign nationals: a Russian citizen was robbed at gunpoint, and a Turkish citizen was struck in the face with the butt of a pistol before his phone was stolen.

The incidents occurred in the southern part of Pattaya, specifically within the Phra Tamnak district, affecting both tourists and local residents.

Currently, police are investigating three additional reported incidents. The suspects remain in custody, and the case will be handled under juvenile delinquency laws.

Travelers visiting the southern districts of Pattaya are advised to exercise caution in poorly lit or secluded areas and avoid walking alone at night.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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