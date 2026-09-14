New IVF Rules Allow Patients to Choose Any Approved Clinic in Russia Nationwide

Women in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia can now access in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments free of charge, regardless of whether they are legally married. Previously, a marriage certificate was a mandatory requirement to receive state funding for infertility treatment.

Photo: Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gynecologist

The updated rules also remove geographic restrictions. Patients are no longer limited to medical centers within their own region and can now choose any state or private reproductive medicine clinic across Russia. A current list of approved medical organizations is available on the project's official website.

To enter the program, a woman must first undergo a medical consultation. A doctor conducts an examination to confirm the medical necessity for IVF and develops a personalized treatment plan. During this stage, the patient selects both the clinic and the specific therapy method.

Elena Romanova, an expert in regional social policy and demographics, notes that removing the marriage requirement shifts the access filter for reproductive technologies. It allows women to plan for motherhood based on medical criteria rather than formal marital status.

Source: Pravda.Ru