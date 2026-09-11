Sadness as Diagnosis: Why America Has Turned to Antidepressants

In the United States, one in six adults now takes antidepressants, a statistic that has ignited fierce debate. Critics, including some medical professionals and politicians, contend that these medications are being overprescribed, leading to a crisis of overdiagnosis. However, a closer examination of the data suggests that the issue runs deeper than individual physician error, pointing instead to a systemic failure within the nation's healthcare system.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/dinfos_showcase/sets/72157650921376780/ by Airman 1st Class Devin N. Boyer is licensed under commons.wikimedia.org A man in depression

The Blurring Line Between Sadness and Sickness

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), the most common class of antidepressants, are generally indicated for moderate to severe depression according to established medical standards. For milder cases, the risk of side effects often outweighs the potential benefits, and non-pharmacological interventions such as psychotherapy can be equally effective. The core of the problem lies in the ambiguity of diagnostic definitions. The everyday understanding of "depression" often conflates temporary sadness with a clinical disorder. Primary care physicians frequently rely on screening questionnaires that, while useful for identifying potential issues, cannot substitute for a comprehensive diagnostic evaluation. This can lead to critical errors in both directions: one patient may receive an unnecessary prescription after a couple of weeks of feeling down, while another, facing a genuine risk of suicide, might be left without the help they desperately need. The grim reality is that over a third of individuals who die by suicide had consulted a primary care physician within the month preceding their death, a figure that rises to over 66% for those aged 55 and older.

Why General Practitioners Prescribe Antidepressants

Data from 2026 confirms that the majority of antidepressant prescriptions in the U.S. are issued by general practitioners, not by psychiatrists. This trend is driven by a confluence of three key factors:

Time Constraints: Primary care physicians often lack the time during brief appointments to conduct a thorough assessment of a patient's mental health.

Primary care physicians often lack the time during brief appointments to conduct a thorough assessment of a patient's mental health. Lack of Alternatives: Referring a patient for psychotherapy during a single visit is often impractical, and recommending lifestyle changes can be more challenging for both doctor and patient than simply writing a prescription.

Referring a patient for psychotherapy during a single visit is often impractical, and recommending lifestyle changes can be more challenging for both doctor and patient than simply writing a prescription. Patient Psychology: For many, taking a pill is perceived as an easier solution than making the concerted effort required to alter habits and behaviors.

The rise of telehealth has exacerbated this situation. Prior to 2020, online consultations accounted for only 1-2% of all antidepressant prescriptions. By 2022, this figure had surged to 33%. While virtual formats increase accessibility to medication, they simultaneously diminish a physician's ability to accurately gauge the severity of a patient's condition.

Antidepressant Withdrawal: Reality vs. Myth

Assertions that discontinuing antidepressants is more difficult than quitting heroin are not supported by scientific evidence. The body does adapt to these medications, and abrupt cessation can indeed trigger a "discontinuation syndrome" characterized by symptoms such as insomnia, headaches, or electric shock-like sensations in the head. However, research indicates that discontinuation symptoms occur in approximately 25% of patients, with severe symptoms manifesting in only about 3% of cases. The vast majority of individuals can successfully stop taking antidepressants through a gradual dose reduction managed by a physician over several weeks or months.

The core issue is not necessarily the drugs themselves, but their overuse in situations where less intensive therapies would suffice. The prescription pad has become the cheapest and quickest form of assistance within a healthcare system that leaves millions without adequate mental health support. Antidepressants are overutilized as a stopgap measure in a system where comprehensive care is out of reach for far too many.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.