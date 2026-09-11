World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Gender Pay Gap in Russia: Men Earn 27% More Than Women

Society

The income gap between men and women in Russia has reached 27%, according to HR expert Garry Muradyan, head of the international recruitment agency AMALKO. He notes that gender continues to influence hiring decisions, despite legal prohibitions against discrimination.

Job interview
Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента труда и социальной защиты населения города Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Job interview

Gendered Professions Persist Despite Legal Bans

Muradyan points out that the labor market still segregates professions by sex. Employers tend to favor men for roles such as electricians, CNC machine operators, and aggressive sales specialists. Conversely, women are often preferred for positions in client management and garment manufacturing.

Subtle Discrimination in Hiring

The expert emphasized the difficulty in proving recruiter bias during the resume screening stage. This is because preferences for candidates of a specific gender are frequently communicated informally within companies, making them hard to detect.

Evidence of Gender Bias in Hiring

Recent online discussions have highlighted experiments where women submitted resumes under male pseudonyms. Applicants with identical qualifications and experience, but presenting as male, reportedly received more interview invitations from companies that had previously rejected them.

Expert Warns Against Deceptive Tactics

Muradyan cautioned against using such deceptive methods. He warned that if such subterfuge is discovered during an interview, it would inevitably lead to rejection due to a loss of trust. The recruitment specialist also reminded employers that final job offers are influenced by internal organizational dynamics, and inflated salary figures in job postings have become a tactic to attract attention to less popular vacancies.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
India
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
Science
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Europe
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Popular
White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner

Reports of a potential reshuffle among U.S. negotiators on the Ukrainian issue suggest a tactical move to manage political perception during the process.

White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
Irkutsk Aviation Plant Starts MC-21 Serial Production Targeting 36 Jets a Year
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Public Sentiment Toward European Union Reaches Record Low in France
Russia and China to Build Solar Power Plant on Border Island by 2028
Blades Forged by the Wind: Ancient Weapon-Making Secret Discovered in Sri Lanka
Blades Forged by the Wind: Ancient Weapon-Making Secret Discovered in Sri Lanka
Last materials
Gender Pay Gap in Russia: Men Earn 27% More Than Women
Why Prostate Cancer Behaves Differently: Scientists Identify 8 Genetic Profiles
Putin on the G7’s Financial Decline: Financial Power of the West Is Losing Its Grip
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Climb to Record High of $785.71 Billion
Russian Banks Begin Checking Source of Large Sums Held in Customers’ Accounts
Bengaluru's Pocket FM crosses $500 million ARR milestone
India and Russia Explore Digital Currencies to Bypass Dollar Settlements
India and Russia Target $100 Billion Trade Milestone by 2030
EU Seeks to Move Russia’s Frozen Assets Out of Euroclear: What the West Risks
EU seeks final approval for Free Trade Agreement to slash tariffs on 96% of goods to India
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.