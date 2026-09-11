Gender Pay Gap in Russia: Men Earn 27% More Than Women

The income gap between men and women in Russia has reached 27%, according to HR expert Garry Muradyan, head of the international recruitment agency AMALKO. He notes that gender continues to influence hiring decisions, despite legal prohibitions against discrimination.

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Gendered Professions Persist Despite Legal Bans

Muradyan points out that the labor market still segregates professions by sex. Employers tend to favor men for roles such as electricians, CNC machine operators, and aggressive sales specialists. Conversely, women are often preferred for positions in client management and garment manufacturing.

Subtle Discrimination in Hiring

The expert emphasized the difficulty in proving recruiter bias during the resume screening stage. This is because preferences for candidates of a specific gender are frequently communicated informally within companies, making them hard to detect.

Evidence of Gender Bias in Hiring

Recent online discussions have highlighted experiments where women submitted resumes under male pseudonyms. Applicants with identical qualifications and experience, but presenting as male, reportedly received more interview invitations from companies that had previously rejected them.

Expert Warns Against Deceptive Tactics

Muradyan cautioned against using such deceptive methods. He warned that if such subterfuge is discovered during an interview, it would inevitably lead to rejection due to a loss of trust. The recruitment specialist also reminded employers that final job offers are influenced by internal organizational dynamics, and inflated salary figures in job postings have become a tactic to attract attention to less popular vacancies.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.