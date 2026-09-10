Russian Company Begins Seizing Cars Over Unpaid Electricity Bills

An energy utility company in the Perm region of Russia has begun systematically seizing and selling vehicles owned by customers who fail to pay their electricity bills. In one recent case in the Dobryansky district, a resident's Nissan Almera was sold at auction to cover her debts.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stolbovsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Tow truck in Moscow 07

The car owner attempted to have the debt canceled through the courts. She also sued for 3 million rubles in moral damages. The court rejected both claims, ruling that the electricity debt was legitimate. This led to the seizure of the vehicle and its subsequent sale via specialized auction platforms.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to pay off the balance owed to PJSC Permenergosbyt.

The utility company is now focusing on seizing liquid assets. Pavel Pilipenko, Deputy General Director of PJSC Permenergosbyt, stated that the threat of losing a car is often more effective than other collection methods. He cited an example of a debtor who paid approximately 100,000 rubles specifically to prevent the seizure of a Suzuki Jimny.

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and urban development specialist, noted that these measures move debt collection away from formal warnings toward the actual loss of assets, which directly affects payment discipline in municipal districts.

Source: Pravda.Ru