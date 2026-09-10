Mudslide in Tibet Leaves 500 Russian Travelers Stranded Near Mount Kailash

Approximately 500 Russian travelers have been stranded for four days in the village of Darchen, Tibet, situated at an altitude of 4,750 meters. A mudslide has blocked the roads leading to Mount Kailash, leaving trekking routes impassable due to rockfalls and the presence of heavy machinery clearing the debris.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Denisov's cave on the Tibetan plateau

Tourists intending to traverse the gorges to reach Mount Kailash are currently staying in overcrowded hotels and shelters within Darchen. Reports indicate that permits for these routes were issued despite known risks of avalanches and landslides, and travelers received no prior warnings regarding potential closures.

With the main route blocked, travelers face significant unplanned expenses to exit the region. Evacuation by air from this remote area is estimated at $3,000 per person. Alternatively, taking a detour on foot requires mandatory guides, as independent travel in Tibet is prohibited. Guide services for a group are priced at approximately $2,000 per person for two weeks, while individual guides cost more. Total additional costs per tourist are estimated between $2,500 and $3,000.

Local authorities have not released official figures on the number of stranded people, nor have they provided a timeline for road clearance or a formal evacuation plan. Travelers are advised to maintain contact with tour operators and local guides, ensuring all route changes adhere to high-altitude safety protocols and mandatory accompaniment.