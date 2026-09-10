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September Getaways: Comparing Prices in the UAE, Egypt and Vietnam

Society

Each vacation prices shifted sharply in late September. The UAE has unexpectedly become more affordable than Turkey, while Vietnam saw the most significant price drop. Travelers booking between September 13 and 23 found a window for savings on popular routes, though Turkey moved in the opposite direction, with prices climbing nearly 20%.

Эль-Аламейн, курорт Египта
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Noornenay, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Эль-Аламейн, курорт Египта

The Budget Shift: UAE vs. Turkey

The UAE is the primary value destination this month, with prices falling by 13.3%. Entry-level packages for two now start at $1,193. For example, 6-night stays at 4-star properties like the Novotel Sharjah Expo Centre start at $1,193, while Dubai options begin at $1,374. This shift is largely due to the end of extreme summer heat, making the region more attractive and competitively priced.

Turkey, conversely, saw prices rise by approximately $188, bringing the minimum cost to $1,198 for two. Despite the hike, it remains a top choice due to the mild September climate. Travelers should be aware that local regulations in Istanbul and other resorts have tightened; avoiding official services to save money may result in fines.

Egypt and the Middle East

After a price spike in early September, Egypt has seen a 5% correction. Packages for two now start at $1,383. In Sharm El Sheikh, 4-star all-inclusive options generally range between $1,375 and $1,500. Experts suggest this is a temporary dip before the winter peak, making it a strategic time to book before October's high season begins.

Asian Destinations: Vietnam’s Price Drop

Vietnam emerged as the biggest surprise, with prices plummeting by 15.4% (over $288). Trips to Phan Thiet or Nha Trang now start at $1,618. This aggressive pricing is seen as an effort to attract tourists who typically choose Thailand.

Other Asian routes remain stable: Thailand starts at $1,538 for two, while China's Hainan island stays around $1,563. The choice between Thailand and Hainan currently comes down to preference rather than budget, as the price difference is only $25; Hainan offers easier entry, while Thailand provides more diverse entertainment in Phuket and Pattaya.

Quick Budget Reference (for two)

  • UAE: From $1,193 (Price down 13.3%)
  • Turkey: From $1,198 (Price up 18.5%)
  • Egypt: From $1,383 (Price down 5%)
  • Thailand: From $1,538 (Stable)
  • Hainan: From $1,563 (Stable)
  • Vietnam: From $1,618 (Price down 15.4%)

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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