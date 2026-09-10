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Russia’s Income Landscape Shifting as Russians Start to Earn Money Differently

Society

Russia's poverty rate fell to 7% in the second quarter of the year, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points compared to the same period last year. The poverty threshold for this period was set at 17,816 rubles ($223).

Salary payment
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Salary payment

The decline comes amid a rise in nominal incomes, driven primarily by social benefits and wages for salaried employees. Average nominal wages reached 111,433 rubles ($1,393), marking a 10.3% year-on-year increase. Average pensions rose by 8.3% to 25,400 rubles ($318), while real disposable income grew by 1.5%.

However, inflation partially offset these gains, with the consumer price index rising 5.64% during the same period.

The structure of earnings is also shifting. Income from employment now accounts for a larger share of total receipts, while earnings from business activities and property ownership have declined.

Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and regional demography, notes that income dynamics are heavily influenced by the indexing of social payments and wage growth in the industrial sector, which rose by 10.7% in the second quarter.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Artamonov
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