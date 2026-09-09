From Mauritius to the Seychelles: How to Plan a Stress-Free Indian Ocean Island Adventure

Travelers planning a winter escape to the tropics often hesitate between Mauritius and the Seychelles. While both share a similar season and location in the Indian Ocean, they offer distinct experiences. Combining them into a single itinerary allows for a more comprehensive trip.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Tobias Alt, Tobi 87 is licensed under Public domain Seychelles

The Seychelles cater to those seeking natural aesthetics and seclusion. The landscape is defined by granite boulders on white sand and dense tropical jungles, making it a destination for quietude and visual appeal.

Mauritius offers a more diverse itinerary. Beyond the beaches, the island features mountains, waterfalls, and national parks. Its cultural identity is a blend of African, Asian, and European influences, which is evident in the local architecture and cuisine.

To optimize the trip, travelers can use an open-jaw flight path—arriving at one destination and departing from the other—to avoid unnecessary backtracking. Direct flights operated by local airlines connect the two islands.

Practical advantages for travelers include a minimal time difference with Moscow (only one hour), which eliminates jet lag, and the widespread use of English and French, reducing language barriers.

Accommodation options vary by travel style:

Families: Constance Belle Mare Plage (Mauritius) and Constance Ephelia on Mahé (Seychelles).

Constance Belle Mare Plage (Mauritius) and Constance Ephelia on Mahé (Seychelles). Active travelers: Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa (Mauritius) and Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa on Mahé.

Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa (Mauritius) and Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa on Mahé. Luxury seekers: The St. Regis Le Morne, Four Seasons, or One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius; Four Seasons or Cheval Blanc in the Seychelles.

This combined route splits the vacation between the slow-paced scenery of the Seychelles and the active exploration of Mauritius's nature and culture.