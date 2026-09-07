Russian NHL Star Takes Out $5.2 Million Mortgage on Florida Villa

Russian hockey player Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was named the National Hockey League's (NHL) best goaltender for the previous season, has reportedly taken on a multi-million-dollar, 30-year mortgage to purchase a villa in the United States. The details were reported by the Sport Baza Telegram channel.

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Vasilevskiy currently plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning. According to the source, two years ago the athlete and his wife purchased a waterfront home in an upscale area of Tampa, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base. The property cost $8.5 million, with $5.2 million financed through a 30-year mortgage. Vasilevskiy must repay the loan no later than May 1, 2054.

The couple reportedly disliked the home's original appearance, despite it having been built in 2018, and decided to undertake a major renovation. As part of the work, they had trees on the property cut down, removed the swimming pool, and built an extension onto the main house, blocking the sunny side of a neighboring property.