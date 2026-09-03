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Island Escapes: How to Experience Greece Without Crowds

Society

High demand, overcrowding, and new fees are making Greece's most famous islands increasingly inaccessible. Santorini, for instance, has already implemented visitor limits, and accommodation prices continue to climb alongside long queues at scenic overlooks. For travelers seeking the classic Aegean experience—white architecture and clear waters—without the crowds and high costs, shifting focus to lesser-known islands is the most effective strategy.

Mykonos, Greece
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Golfisaggelos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Mykonos, Greece

Budget-Friendly Alternatives to the Crowds

Paros offers the traditional Cycladic aesthetic of white walls and blue shutters but at a slower pace. The village of Naousa retains its identity as a fishing port, where tavernas serve the morning catch without charging premiums for the view. According to tourism manager Anton Gromov, accommodation prices here are consistently 40% lower than at the region's most popular destinations.

Naxos is characterized by its greenery, olive groves, and marble quarries. Because the island is larger, visitors can spread out, avoiding the queues found at major ruins. The best golden sand beaches are located away from the main port; the further you travel from the harbor, the fewer tourists you will encounter.

Milos is known for its volcanic landscapes and white rock formations. To avoid the few large hotel complexes and access hidden caves and grottos unreachable by land, travelers often rent small boats, which remains a reasonably priced option.

Seeking Seclusion and Local Culture

Crete is large enough to offer isolation even during peak season. Resort expert Dmitry Lavrentev suggests moving away from central hotel clusters toward the eastern coast and inland. In these areas, local products are significantly cheaper, and hospitality is less commercialized.

Sifnos serves as a regional culinary hub, famous for traditional clay-oven cooking. Because most ingredients are produced on the island, gastronomic experiences are more affordable than on neighboring Mykonos. The capital, Apollonia, remains quiet, offering a peaceful environment for walking and dining.

Antiparos is accessible only by water from Paros, which naturally limits mass tourism. With only a few settlements and wild coastlines, it is an ideal spot for those wanting total detachment. However, the limited ferry schedule requires precise planning.

Amorgos is one of the most remote islands, requiring several hours by ferry. This distance ensures a lack of crowds. The island is defined by mountain trails and monasteries built directly into the cliffs, appealing to those prioritizing nature over nightlife.

Practical Planning for the Aegean

Common Mistake Rational Approach
Booking hotels near ports Choosing inland villages to save up to 50%
Dining at seaside tourist restaurants Visiting family-run tavernas frequented by locals
Visiting only top-tier islands Exploring the Small Cyclades for empty beaches

Logistics and Timing

  • Transport: Standard ferries are nearly half the price of high-speed catamarans. While the trip takes a few hours longer, booking through official carrier sites in advance reduces costs.
  • Accommodation: Small guest houses (studios) in inland villages often offer better rates and more authenticity than those listed on major booking aggregators.
  • Timing: June and September are optimal. The weather and sea temperatures remain warm, but the absence of peak crowds leads to lower service prices.
  • Mobility: Cars are useful for exploring larger islands like Paros or Naxos. For smaller islands like Antiparos, bicycles or walking are sufficient and more economical.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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