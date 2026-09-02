Number of fathers on childcare leave in Russian region hits record high

More fathers in the Tula region are claiming childcare leave than ever before, with numbers for the first quarter of 2026 already surpassing the total for the previous year.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Father and child

Between January and March, 1,390 men were granted childcare benefits. This exceeds the 1,377 men who received the payments across the entire year of 2025. Consequently, the share of men among all benefit recipients in the region rose from approximately 13% last year to nearly 20% in the first three months of 2026.

The spike in numbers is partly linked to legal changes introduced in 2024. Parents can now apply for childcare leave and benefits while simultaneously returning to work early or switching to a remote format without losing their payments. This suggests the data tracks those who have filed the paperwork rather than those staying exclusively at home.

Beyond biological parents, the benefit is also available to legal guardians, grandparents, and other caregivers. To access the funds, employed citizens apply through their employer, who then coordinates with the Social Fund of Russia.

Since February 2026, monthly payments have ranged from a minimum of 10,669.64 rubles to a maximum of 83,021.18 rubles. Pension credits also serve as an incentive; time spent on childcare converts into pension points. For a full year of care, the first child earns 1.8 pension coefficients, the second 3.6, and the third or fourth 5.4.