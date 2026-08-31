Northern Cyprus halts all Girne port traffic following deadly ferry accident

Authorities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have suspended all ferry services at the port of Girne. The shutdown follows the capsizing of a vessel operated by the Filo company; there is currently no set date for the resumption of traffic.

Photo: unsplash.com by Mathew Waters, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sea

The incident occurred on Sunday approximately 2.5 kilometers off the coast of Girne. The ferry was carrying 259 passengers and eight crew members. Prime Minister Ünal Üstel reported at least eight deaths, while 18 people remain missing. Search and rescue teams are utilizing divers and drones to locate survivors.

A three-day period of mourning has been declared in the region. Law enforcement has detained the ship's captain and eight other officials responsible for the voyage.

Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı stated that investigators are examining whether the vessel struck an unidentified object. Authorities are also reviewing passenger testimony alleging that the captain ignored requests to turn the ferry around as it began to sink.

The exact cause of the disaster will be determined after analyzing the black boxes. The wreckage currently rests at a depth of 514 meters.

Cruise tourism expert Oleg Litvinenko noted that the decision to halt all port operations, rather than just those of a single carrier, suggests a wider need to inspect port infrastructure and traffic management protocols.

Travelers planning trips through Girne should note that all ferry routes from the port are unavailable. Passengers are advised to contact tour operators or carriers to adjust their itineraries and verify ticket status for refunds or rescheduling.