Moscow to St. Petersburg Travel Hack: Forget Flights, Discover These Budget Secrets

High-speed express tickets to Saint Petersburg often reach aircraft prices during peak dates. When the fastest route becomes too expensive or sells out weeks in advance, travelers can use several budget-friendly alternatives. Saving a few thousand rubles usually requires sacrificing a few hours of time and planning logistics in advance.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Scarlet sails, annual graduation party in St. Petersburg

Air Travel: Low-Cost Options

Flying can paradoxically be cheaper than taking the train. Tickets from Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports can drop to 1,700 rubles one way if booked three to four weeks early. The flight to Pulkovo takes approximately 1.5 hours.

Travelers should note that budget tariffs typically exclude checked luggage, allowing only carry-on. According to tourism manager Irina Sokolova, pricing depends heavily on the day of the week: Tuesday and Wednesday are the cheapest days to fly, while Friday and Sunday prices can double. Morning flights generally offer the best value.

Rail Alternatives

For those preferring the tracks, the Lastochka train serves as a reliable middle ground, taking about six hours and avoiding road traffic. Tickets start at 1,300 rubles, though flight frequency is lower and schedules often fall during off-peak hours.

A more significant cost-saving strategy is booking seats on long-distance trains passing through Moscow (such as those originating from Belgorod). These often have available seated carriages. The journey takes around 9.5 hours, but prices remain stable even for short-notice bookings.

Bus and Carpooling

Buses are the most economical choice, with tickets ranging from 1,700 to 2,800 rubles. Departures run from the Northern Gates, Salaryevo, and Central bus stations, with travel times between 9 and 12 hours. Comfort-class buses typically provide power outlets and restrooms.

Tour operator Maxim Lanin advises avoiding the back row, as those seats often do not recline. While night buses save on hotel costs, they require the ability to sleep while seated.

Carpooling services offer seats starting at 1,500 rubles. The route choice determines the duration: the free M-10 highway takes about 10 hours due to town traffic, whereas the paid M-11 "Neva" motorway reduces the trip to 7–8 hours. Toll costs are usually split between the driver and passengers.

The Multi-Stop Suburban Route

For those seeking an adventure over efficiency, traveling via suburban electric trains is possible. This route costs roughly 2,200 rubles for five tickets but takes nearly 30 hours. The journey involves transfers in Tver, Bologoye, Okulovka, and Malaya Vishera.

Active travel expert Aleksey Trusov recommends bringing a power bank, a water supply, and a printed copy of the schedule, as suburban train timings change frequently and mobile signal may be unreliable.

Practical Summary for Budget Travelers

Flight Savings: Fly Tuesday or Wednesday mornings rather than weekends to reduce costs by 1.5 to 2 times.

Fly Tuesday or Wednesday mornings rather than weekends to reduce costs by 1.5 to 2 times. Rail Savings: Use long-distance passing trains instead of high-speed expresses to save up to 60%.

Use long-distance passing trains instead of high-speed expresses to save up to 60%. Bus Comfort: Book middle-cabin seats to ensure seat backs recline.

Book middle-cabin seats to ensure seat backs recline. Road Speed: Use the M-11 motorway with a transponder to save 3 hours compared to the M-10.

Traveler's FAQ

How to save during high season? Book trains 90 days in advance and flights one month prior. Non-refundable tariffs are generally 10–20% cheaper.

Which transport is best for heavy luggage? Trains (Lastochka or Platskart) and full-size buses. Low-cost airlines often charge luggage fees that can equal the price of the ticket itself.

Is carpooling safe? To mitigate risks, choose drivers with verified documents and high ratings. Avoid making prepayments outside of official platforms.