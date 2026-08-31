Lake Baikal's South Coast: Bear Activity Forces Trail Closures

Authorities have closed all six official tourist routes along the southwestern coast of Lake Baikal near the Circum-Baikal Railway. The ban, issued by the "Zapovednoye Pribaikalye" federal state budget institution, remains in effect until further notice.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The eye of the bear

The closures follow reports from local forestry managers regarding increased bear activity near the railway, the coastline, and recreation centers. Experts, including outdoor activity specialist Aleksey Trusov, note that bears become more aggressive in the autumn as they seek high-calorie food sources and waste before winter hibernation.

The restriction covers all six sanctioned trails in the area. A specific date for reopening has not been set due to the unpredictable nature of animal movements. There is also a continued risk of bear sightings on the outskirts of settlements within the Pribaikalsky National Park.

To mitigate the danger, local administrations and residents have been advised to remove food waste and avoid grazing livestock in high-risk areas.

Travelers are urged to avoid the closed sections and refrain from using unofficial paths or bypassing barriers. Those planning trips to the southwestern part of Baikal should verify the current status of the trails with "Zapovednoye Pribaikalye" before departure.