World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Lake Baikal's South Coast: Bear Activity Forces Trail Closures

Society

Authorities have closed all six official tourist routes along the southwestern coast of Lake Baikal near the Circum-Baikal Railway. The ban, issued by the "Zapovednoye Pribaikalye" federal state budget institution, remains in effect until further notice.

The eye of the bear
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The eye of the bear

The closures follow reports from local forestry managers regarding increased bear activity near the railway, the coastline, and recreation centers. Experts, including outdoor activity specialist Aleksey Trusov, note that bears become more aggressive in the autumn as they seek high-calorie food sources and waste before winter hibernation.

The restriction covers all six sanctioned trails in the area. A specific date for reopening has not been set due to the unpredictable nature of animal movements. There is also a continued risk of bear sightings on the outskirts of settlements within the Pribaikalsky National Park.

To mitigate the danger, local administrations and residents have been advised to remove food waste and avoid grazing livestock in high-risk areas.

Travelers are urged to avoid the closed sections and refrain from using unofficial paths or bypassing barriers. Those planning trips to the southwestern part of Baikal should verify the current status of the trails with "Zapovednoye Pribaikalye" before departure.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile From Plesetsk
Russia
Russia Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile From Plesetsk
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage

A shift in how households and businesses handle their funds has forced lenders to adjust their financial strategies to maintain stability.

Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
Shuffling gait can indicate severe brain pathologies and vitamin deficiency
When memory lapses indicate brain and vascular dysfunction
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany Andrey Nikolaev King Harald V Dies in Oslo: From Wartime Exile to 35 Years on Norway’s Throne Andrey Mihayloff
Moose behavior signals that warn of an imminent charge
Ancient modular tools found in a Mesolithic settlement in the Novgorod region
Ways to increase workout resistance at home without bulky machines
Ways to increase workout resistance at home without bulky machines
Last materials
Zero Growth: Ruble Devaluation Inevitable, Economist Claims
Lake Baikal's South Coast: Bear Activity Forces Trail Closures
Knuckle cracks: When harmless habit turns sinister
Garlic Marinade: The secret to firm bell peppers all winter
1st Arresala Geopolitical Seminar: "Iran and Geopolitical Changes"
Why sowing Salvia splendens in late autumn produces hardier plants
Sakhalin Residents Rank Third Nationally in Monthly Consumer Spending
Hideous Fences: Lavatera Blooms Will Mask Them By Mid-Summer
Georgian Eggplant Rolls: The Hidden Technique Preserving Texture
Carb crash: Why cutting all carbs will leave you exhausted
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.