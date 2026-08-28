Two Schoolgirls Stab 12-Year-Old Boy to Death Out of Curiosity

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the village of Kabanovo in the Moscow Region. Two schoolgirls have been detained on suspicion of the killing.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Police officers

The boy disappeared on August 26. After his mother contacted the police, he was reported missing. His body, bearing multiple stab wounds, was found the following day in the basement of an abandoned house.

The underage suspects were detained.

Schoolgirls allegedly planned the killing out of curiosity

According to preliminary information, the girls lured the boy into an abandoned building on the pretext of drinking beer. They reportedly brought gloves and knives and left their phones at home so they could not be tracked before inviting the boy to meet them.

The schoolgirls allegedly attacked the boy in one of the rooms of the abandoned building. Local residents claimed that the girls filmed what happened on a phone.

According to a source, the girls wanted to find out "what it was like to kill someone.”

"They wanted to see a person die and feel what it was like to be executioners,” the source said.

However, according to the same information, they did not actually record the killing on video.

Another version suggests that the schoolgirls were allegedly a couple and feared that the victim, who attended the same school, would reveal their relationship.

A relative of one of the detained girls said she does not believe her sister was capable of murder. According to the woman, the schoolgirl had even "taken in a one-eyed kitten.”

She last spoke to her sister two days earlier. The girl did not tell her anything about the alleged plan to kill the boy.

The schoolgirl met the other detained girl, who was also her friend, in the ninth grade. According to her sister, the two were "very close” and had been friends since then.