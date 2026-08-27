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Egypt bans ultra-low hotel prices to force service quality improvements

Society

Egypt is moving away from a market of endless discounts. The Ministry of Tourism has introduced minimum price floors for hotel stays in resorts like Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh to combat price dumping and force hoteliers to invest in service quality. Hotels that attempt to undercut these limits risk losing their operating licenses.

Pyramids in Egypt
Photo: unsplash.com by Les Anderson, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Pyramids in Egypt

Minimum Pricing Thresholds

The government has established strict price boundaries based on hotel ratings. A room in a five-star hotel cannot be sold for less than $50 per night, while the minimum for four-star properties is set at $40 per night. This regulation applies not only to public prices on booking websites but also to private contracts signed with large tour operators.

Irina Sokolova, foreign tourism manager: "Market economics cannot be rewritten by decree. For a hotelier, an empty room means direct losses, so during periods of low demand, they will still look for ways to attract customers."

Objectives of the Price Floor

The primary goal of the Cairo authorities is to compel the industry to modernize infrastructure. The government argues that hotels operating at the edge of profitability lack the funds to renovate rooms or improve All-Inclusive dining standards. By eliminating ultra-low tariffs, the state aims to make the Egyptian tourism product more competitive globally.

Maxim Lanin, tour operator: "The secret to a high-quality vacation lies in margins: if a hotel sells a room for a pittance, it saves on food and staff. The minimum price threshold is an attempt to protect the guest from disappointment."

Impact on Vacation Costs

Under the new rules, the minimum cost for accommodation alone for two people in a 5-star hotel for one week is $350. Total trip costs will rise once flights, insurance, and agency fees are added. This will most significantly affect the budget segment, which previously relied on steep discounts during the low season.

Expected Problem Consequence / Solution
Price increase for budget tours Improvement in dining and service standards
Lower hotel occupancy Development of loyalty and bonus programs
Exit of weak market players Healthier hotel stock through investment

Control and Enforcement

Whether these measures will fully stop dumping remains uncertain. While the Ministry of Tourism plans to monitor online booking systems against official tariffs, hotels may find legal loopholes. These could include offering complimentary nights or expanded service packages to maintain the overall value for the tourist.

Elena Gumina, hotel service expert: "In the hotel business, there are always legal ways to bypass strict frames—for example, through room upgrades or gift excursions—so that the final benefit for the tourist is preserved."

Practical Implications for Travelers

  • Last-minute deals: The likelihood of finding extremely cheap offers will decrease, though tour operators may still lower prices by reducing their own commissions or adjusting charter flight costs.
  • Service Quality: The government expects that increased revenue will allow hotels to purchase higher-quality food products.
  • Price Distribution: The change primarily affects low-cost properties. High-end hotels already pricing above the $50 threshold are unlikely to change their rates.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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