The risk of visiting Phuket and Samui in one summer trip

Attempting to tour all of Thailand in one trip often results in constant transport changes rather than actual relaxation. The primary obstacle for travelers is ignoring monsoon cycles, which dictate the ideal route depending on the month of travel, as climate differences between coastlines are significant.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by Wiroj Sidhisoradej, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Thailand

Regional Diversity and Climate Logic

Thailand is divided into several zones, each with a distinct character and weather schedule. While the North attracts those seeking mountains and ancient temples, the Center is defined by the pace of the metropolis. The South is split into two distinct climatic zones: the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand.

Maksim Lanin, tour operator: "Many make the mistake of trying to visit both Phuket and Samui in one trip during the summer. At that time, the Andaman Sea often has strong waves and rain, while the Gulf enjoys great weather. Choosing the correct coastline saves both money and nerves."

The South: Andaman Sea vs. Siamese Gulf

The southern region is separated by a mountain range, creating two different seasonal windows. Phuket and Krabi, located on the Andaman coast, are best visited from November to April. Conversely, Samui and Phangan in the Siamese Gulf remain comfortable even in July and August.

Irina Sokolova, foreign tourism manager: "An important nuance: some national parks, such as the Similan Islands, close for six months to allow nature to recover. Always verify the availability of specific locations before purchasing tickets."

Northern Highlands and the Northeast

Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai offer a slower pace with mountain air and Lanna architecture. Travelers should avoid the period from late February to April, as agricultural burning leads to heavy smog in the region. For those seeking a less tourist-centric experience, the Isan region (Northeast) provides authentic cuisine and Khmer ruins along the Mekong River.

Bangkok and the Eastern Coast

The capital requires at least three days to explore both the modern skyline and the old quarters along the Chao Phraya River. Ayutthaya's ancient ruins are accessible via commuter trains, allowing a day trip that bypasses city traffic.

Anton Gromov, domestic tourism manager: "In Bangkok, it is better to use river boats or the metro. Taxis during peak hours can paralyze any schedule. For evening walks, the Chinatown district has the best street food."

On the East coast, those avoiding the noise of Pattaya can visit Koh Chang or Koh Kut near the Cambodian border, which are noted for their wild nature and clear waters.

Practical Planning and Constraints

The concept of a single "rainy season" for the entire country is a myth. Tropical rainfall is typically brief—heavy bursts for an hour followed by sunshine. However, transition months, such as November on Samui or October on Phuket, can bring prolonged bad weather.

Common Mistake Practical Solution Visiting Phuket in August for swimming Choose Samui or Phangan for calmer seas Renting a scooter without experience or Category A license Use taxis or tuk-tuks for safety Planning five cities in seven days Limit the trip to Bangkok and one resort Ignoring cannabis regulations Study the law, as rules have tightened since 2025

Travel Logistics and Entry

For inter-regional travel, low-cost flights are the most efficient. Overnight air-conditioned trains are a viable alternative for those traveling North. Regarding documentation, visitors must complete the electronic arrival card (TDAC) via the official service a few days before departure.

For long-term stays and remote work, the DTV visa is available. Those renting housing on the islands should verify the proximity of healthcare facilities and general infrastructure.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.